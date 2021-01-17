Manchester United retain top position after draw with Liverpool

Neither team could break the deadlock.

Manchester United travelled to Anfield this evening to face old rivals Liverpool in what quite possibly the most important and anticipated fixture of the season so far.

Prior to the game, Manchester United led Liverpool by 3 points in the title race. Nothing but a win would do for Liverpool if they were to reclaim their place at the top of the league.

That would be no easy task, though. Ole Gunnar Solskjær had his side playing some of the best football they’d played in a long time. The Red Devils won 4 of their previous 5 league leaving them with presumably high confidence going into the fixture.

FIRST HALF

It was Liverpool, though, who got the better of the exchanges in the opening minutes of the game – without creating many good chances.

They controlled a majority of the possession while Manchester United largely sat back and tried to hit the opposition on the counter attack.

Many of the “big games” this season have lacked in entertainment value and this one was no different based on the opening 30 minutes. There really wasn’t much to talk about at all for large periods of the match.

Bruno Fernandes came closest in the half with a well struck free kick from the edge of the area. His shot went just wide of the post, though.

Liverpool managed to expose United’s high line just moments later as they hit on the counter attack. Eventually, the ball fell to Roberto Firmino’s feet just inside the box but he failed to get a proper connection on the ball and it sailed into the ‘keeper’s arms.

The uneventful first half ended 0-0. Manchester United probably would have been happy with the scoreline having been dominated in terms of possession. Liverpool, not so much.

SECOND HALF

The first half started in similar fashion to the first, not much going on.

Liverpool had a couple of half-chances around the 60-minute mark.

Firmino had the first opportunity as he connected with a Andrew Robertson cross but Harry Maguire produced a strong block which cannoned back off the Brazilian and out for a goal kick.

Salah was then played in by Firmino just moments later but he was swarmed by a number of United defenders and he dragged his shot wide.

Bruno Fernandes had a brilliant chance to break the deadlock in the 74th minute. Luke Shaw made a great overlapping run and crossed the ball low into Fernandes’ feet but the Portuguese international shot straight at Alisson.

Thiago shot from outside the area just moments after the Fernandes chance but he was stopped by his compatriot, David de Gea, who got a good hand to the ball.

Alisson was called into action again a few minutes later. This time Paul Pogba struck on the volley from inside the area but he was denied well by the Brazilian who demonstrated his elite reflexes in stopping the shot.

Manchester United – Liverpool fixtures are always billed as an exhilarating affair but this one certainly won’t go down in the history books.

The match finished 0-0 as neither team could get a decisive goal.

Manchester United remain 3 points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table.

The points are shared after a tight encounter at Anfield#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/z1gpCCZXJF — Premier League (@premierleague) January 17, 2021

