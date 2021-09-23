4 total views, 4 views today

Manchester United v Aston Villa – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Manchester United and Aston Villa will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 5 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was last May where Ole Gunnar Solsjkaers side came out 1-3 victors at Villa Park. Man United also took 6 points from 6 from Villa in the 2020/2021 season.

Manchester United Retrospective

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming off a 0-1 home loss to West Ham United in the League Cup and will be hoping to put things right here with a comprehensive win at Old Trafford.

Winning 1-2 away to Wes Ham last Sunday in the league with a Jesse Lingard winner late on, before David De Gea saved a dramatic last-minute penalty from substitute Mark Noble.

Aston Villa Retrospective

Dean Smith’s side will come into this game full of confidence after their last two showings. Winning 3-0 at home to in-form and unbeaten Everton was a major coup and while they did lose on Wednesday to Chelsea in the League Cup on penalties, they managed to create numerous chances late on and could have won it.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between West Ham United and Manchester United will kick off at 12:30 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Old Trafford.

Where to watch Manchester United v Aston Villa

The game will not be televised on any UK based platform.

Manchester United v Aston Villa team news

Edison Cavani is still out but may feature from the bench. Amad Diallo Traore is set to return from a thigh injury next month.

Marcus Rashford is still recovering from his shoulder surgery but is back in training. With manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying on Tuesday; “I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break.”

Dean Smith will be without Axel Tuanzebe in his defence as the defender is cup-tied as he is currently on loan from United.

John McGinn is currently being assessed by the Villa medical team after he suffered a head injury in their 3-0 win against Everton but should be fit to play.

Summer signing Leon Bailey is currently suffering from an ongoing thigh injury and is currently being assessed while Matt Targett may return in time to start after a groin injury.

Manchester United v Aston Villa prediction

It should be a tight and cagey game, with both teams playing well this season, attacking well and defending adequately.

Man United sit third in the league table, level on points with both league leaders Chelsea and second-place Liverpool. They were knocked out of the League Cup midweek but with many of their big hitters rested this game should be different.

Villa was also knocked out by Chelsea on penalties but they had a lot of chances after equalising and will feel like they should have done better.

Both teams will need the points, for United, it is to carry on their unbeaten run and put pressure on their rivals while Villa will need some form of consistency.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0

Predicted Line-Up

Manchester United XI – (4-2-3-1)

D, Gea, L. Shaw, H. Maguire, R. Varane, A. Wan-Bissaka, S. McTominay, Fred, P. Pogba, B. Fernandes, J. Sancho, C. Ronaldo

Aston Villa XI – (5-3-2)

D. Martinez, M. Cash, A. Young, T. Ming, M. Targett, E. Buendia, D. Luiz, J. McGinn, D. Ings, O. Watkins

Betting Odds

Manchester United To Win: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Aston Villa To Win: 13/2

