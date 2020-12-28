Tonight’s Everton vs. Manchester City match called off due to positive Covid-19 cases

The fixture was scheduled to kick off at 20:00.

Everton’s match against Manchester City which was scheduled for tonight has been called off due to positive Covid-19 cases in the City squad. The Premier League decided to cancel the fixture after medical advice following the surge in cases.

Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus tested positive on Christmas day – along with two others – and it now appears that more cases have infiltrated the City camp. There are now a large number of cases within the squad. The players infected with the virus remain unnamed for the time being – bar Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus.

City are also scheduled to face Chelsea at the weekend. No decision has been made regarding the status of that fixture yet, though.

More updates to follow.

