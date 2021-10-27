3 total views, 3 views today

Tottenham Hotspurs v Manchester United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 10 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was last April where Ole Gunnar Solskjaers came out 1-3 victors away from home. This is a far cry from their first encounter when United got thrashed 6-1 at Old Trafford in October.

Tottenham Hotspurs Retrospective

Tottenham currently sits 6th in the Premier League, winning 5 and losing 4 of their 9 games so far this season., although they have lost 3 out of their last 5 and are in desperate need of a win here.

Manchester United Retrospective

After high promise at the start of the season, United have hit a massive decline in form as of late. In the last outing, they lost 0-5 at home against Liverpool, fortunate to not have lost by more with the number of chances they gave Salah and company.

After their first nine games, they sit seventh in the table, having only won 4, drawing 2 and losing 3, picking up 14 points out of a possible 27.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United will kick off at 5:30 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspurs v Manchester United

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and subsequent channel Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 5:00 pm.

Tottenham Hotspurs v Manchester United team news

Spurs will be without Ryan Sessegnon with no specific date set for his return.

Paul Pogba will miss the game through suspension after being sent off for a nasty tackle on Liverpool’s Naby Keita.

Anthony Martial could play some part after picking up a knock. While Raphael Varane has a 50% chance of returning after a serious groin injury.

Tottenham Hotspurs v Manchester United Prediction

This is a close one to call, with both sides and especially their managers in dire need of a much-needed 3 points here to avoid any more mounting pressure on their positions.

With more pressure on Ole to pick up a win to ease the pressure, some of the players at his disposal look like they don’t want to play for him.

While Nuno Espirito Santos side has looked woeful so far under his management, with striker Harry Kane looking disinterested, scoring one league goal this campaign against relegation stricken Newcastle.

I can see it going either way but I am going for a Spurs win here.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0

Predicted Line-Up

Tottenham Hotspurs Predicted XI – (4-2-3-1)

H. Lloris, Regulión, E. Dier, D. Sánchez, Emerson, G. Lo Celso, P. Hojberg, H. Son, T. Ndombele, Lucas, H. Kane

Manchester United Predicted XI – (4-2-3-1)

D, Gea, L. Shaw, H. Maguire, V, Lindelof, A. Wan-Bissaka, D. Van De Beek, Fred, P. Pogba, B. Fernandes, M. Rashford, C. Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspurs v Manchester United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspurs To Win: 15/8

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United To Win: 13/10

For more news and stories on all things, Premier League click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com