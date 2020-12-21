Robbie Brady marks 150th Premier League appearance with a win

The Irish international started as Burnley won 2-1.

Robbie Brady has found himself in and out of the Burnley side the past few years – owing mainly to injury issues. Recently, though, he has re-established himself as a key member of his team. He made his 150th Premier League appearance tonight, helping his side to a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Burnley opened the scoring on the night. Ashley Barnes was the goalscorer after a drab 35 minutes. He rose highest against two Wolves defenders after a looping Charlie Taylor cross before heading into the back of the net. It was the Burnley striker’s first goal in over a year.

The first half ended 1-0 to Burnley after an unmemorable 45 minutes.

Burnley got their second in the 51st minute using their specialized direct brand of football. Chris Wood hammered in from close range after a scuffle in the box. Robbie Brady was involved in the build up to the goal, it was his deep free kick that caused problems for Wolves in the first place.

As luck would have it, Robbie Brady was forced off due to injury in the 68th minute. The severity of the injury is yet to be assessed but signs suggest it’s only minor. He was replaced by Erik Pieters.

Wolves had a chance to half the deficit when they were awarded a penalty after some good work by record signing Fabio Silva. The aforementioned Silva stepped up to take the resulting penalty and he made no mistake from the spot to make it 2-1.

Wolves were given a lifeline with Fabio Silva’s goal but they failed to create any further chances of real quality. The match finished 2-1 to Burnley, thus moving the club out of the relegation zone.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com