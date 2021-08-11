Sevilla Director hints at Kounde move to Chelsea

5 total views, 5 views today

It has been a very unusual and hectic transfer window so far. Of the Premier League clubs, Chelsea will seem to have one of the most unrecognizable teams next year

After winning the Champions League last season, Thomas Tuchel is trying to assemble a team to hold the title and to win the Premier League.

The club has started making way for new players by selling Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud, Victor Moses, and likely next Tammy Abraham. A deal is all but confirmed for the resigning of striker Romelu Lukaku, the other player on Tuchel’s mind in Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

Rumours about the young French centre-back went quiet in the last few weeks but a recent interview has peaked many fans interests.

Sevilla’s sporting director Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, commonly known as Monchi spoke in a recent interview about the chances of Kounde leaving the club.

“Many clubs have asked for Koundé. Of course, there’s interest but no official bid on the table. I don’t know what’s gonna happen… if an important bid arrives, we’ll sell as this is our policy to improve the team,” Monchi said.

Chelsea’s delay in securing a deal for Jules Kounde is due to Sevilla hunting a replacement, it has been claimed. The France international is a transfer target for Thomas Tuchel’s side. And a move to Chelsea is still expected to take place before the window closes on August 31. pic.twitter.com/w7S82IJQsP — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 11, 2021

The rumoured deal was planned to include Kurt Zouma going the other way to soften the financial blow. Kounde has an €80 million release clause on his contract and Sevilla will be wanting money near that some for a deal to go through.

The 22-year-old defender is a hot prospect in La Liga at the moment. He played 34 games for Sevilla last season, scoring two goals with the team finishing fourth.

The youngman has a strong standing tackle and is very comfortable with the ball at his feet. Last season, he showed himself to be a good dribbler and long ball passer playing in but the centre and right back.

Time is running out with only three weeks left in the transfer window but expect Kounde to be playing in a new club next year, if not Chelsea then another big club challenging for titles.

Jules Koundé from the France camp: "It's true that I might have to change club this summer." If anyone has the war-chest to prise him away from Monchi, they're getting a monstrous defender. Has the potential to enter into that untouchable stratosphere of Van Dijk et al. pic.twitter.com/zV8ReUyg4q — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) May 28, 2021

