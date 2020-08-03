Sligo and Waterford postponed due to Covid 19

Tuesdaygame between Sligo Rovers and Waterford FC has been postponed owing to one of the Waterford players displaying symptoms of Covid 19.

The FAI said in a statement, “The player did not train and Waterford FC suspended the training session and the player will now undergo a Covid-19 test,”. They said as a result of a suspected case of Covid 19 the SSE Airtricity League between the two teams has been postponed. The FAI said,” “As a result of this suspected case, the SSE Airtricity League has postponed Tuesday night’s game pending the result of the player’s test”.

The player did not play in Waterford’s last game against Shelbourne, however he did travel with match day squad to the game. The FAI that the FAI medical team “will now review all aspects of this case before making any further decisions.”

Waterford also issued a statement confirming the news. It said, “At 8:45am this morning (Monday, 3 August), a player from our senior team reported to the club doctor with flu-like symptoms and has been sent for testing immediately”. The statement said the results are pending and until they receive these results club training and staff meetings at the club have been stopped. It continued, “Our Covid-19 management team will work in conjunction with the FAI and HSE to ensure that every precaution possible is taken”.

Waterford also confirmed they won’t be travelling to Sligo for the game. In which the statement said, “This may not be a confirmed case and we do not wish to cause any unwanted concern, however, the safety of the players, staff and public are of the utmost importance and for that reason, we will not be traveling to Sligo for our Tuesday fixture”.

The club that they will continue to keep people updated through their social media channels. Waterford restarted the Premier Division with a 1-0 wi over Shelbourne on Saturday last.

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com