16-year-old Evan Ferguson set to start for Brighton u23s just weeks after joining club

The former Bohs’ striker has been named in Brighton u23’s starting XI for the first time since joining the club.

Evan Ferguson has come a long way since playing against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly less than 2 years ago at just 14 years of age.

Tonight, he has been selected to start against Arsenal u23s at 7 o’clock mere weeks after joining the club from Bohemians. This is highly unusual given his age profile and his limited time at the club.

His selection just goes to show the levels of potential the young striker is showing.

Ferguson won the u17 National league with Bohemians almost exactly a month to the day.

He scored a goal of the highest order on the day to help Bohemians secure the title, a scintillating backheel under pressure that the finest of strikers would be proud of.

Even then, you could see the clear gap in quality – and physicality – between Ferguson and the other players.

He is not the only Irishman playing, though.

Starting on the same side as Ferguson is 18-year-old James Furlong, the former Shamrock Rovers full-back who has performed well enough to earn himself in the u23s this season.

On the opposite side is Mazeed Ogungbo, an 18-year-old defender who may make his first PL2 appearance of the season tonight. He has been named on the bench in a team which includes a number of talented players.

