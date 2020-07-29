With the SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Division restarting on Friday, July 31, here are the fixtures for both divisions from Friday July 31 to Tuesday, August 4 inclusive.

SSE Airtricity League – Premier Division

Friday, July 31

Derry City v Sligo Rovers

Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 5.45pm

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

Assistant 1: Mark Gavin

Assistant 2: Darragh Keegan

Fourth Official: Damien MacGraith

Dundalk v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Oriel Park, 7.45pm

Referee: Rob Harvey

Assistant 1: Wayne McDonnell

Assistant 2: Rob Clarke

Fourth Official: Derek Tomney

Saturday, August 1

Shelbourne v Waterford

Tolka Park, 2pm

Referee: Ben Connolly

Assistant 1: Allen Lynch

Assistant 2: Emmet Dynan

Fourth Official: Alan Carey

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps

Tallaght Stadium, 5pm

Referee: Neil Doyle

Assistant 1: Darren Carey

Assistant 2: Brian Fenlon

Fourth Official: Adriano Reale

Sunday, August 2

Cork City v Bohemians

Turner’s Cross, 5pm

Referee: Seán Grant

Assistant 1: Trevor Cotter

Assistant 2: Eoin Harte

Fourth Official: Ray Matthews

Monday, August 3

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City

Richmond Park, 7.45pm

Referee: Rob Hennessy

Assistant 1: Emmet Dynan

Assistant 2: Shane O’Brien

Fourth Official: Ben Connolly

Tuesday, August 4

Finn Harps v Shelbourne

Finn Park, 5.45pm

Referee: Damien MacGraith

Assistant 1: Alan Sherlock

Assistant 2: Declan Toland

Fourth Official: Michael Connolly

Sligo Rovers v Waterford

The Showgrounds, 7.45pm

Referee: Derek Tomney

Assistant 1: Rob Clarke

Assistant 2: Darren Corcoran

Fourth Official: Marc Lynch

SSE Airtricity League – First Division

Friday, July 31

Athlone Town v Wexford

Athlone Town Stadium, 7.45pm

Referee: Michael Connolly

Assistant 1: Alan Sherlock

Assistant 2: Declan Toland

Fourth Official: Eoghan O’Shea

Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers

Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm

Referee: Gavin Colfer

Assistant 1: Darren Carey

Assistant 2: Paul Norton

Fourth Official: Mark Moynihan

Galway United v Cabinteely

Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

Assistant 1: Dermot Broughton

Assistant 2: Eoin Harte

Fourth Official: Jason Mannix

UCD AFC v Longford Town

The UCD Bowl, 7.45pm

Referee: Alan Patchell

Assistant 1: Conor Fitzgibbon

Assistant 2: Shane O’Brien

Fourth Official: Rob Dowling

Sunday, August 2

Shamrock Rovers II v Drogheda United

Tallaght Stadium, 3pm

Referee: Adriano Reale

Assistant 1: Wayne McDonnell

Assistant 2: Chris Campbell

Fourth Official: Alan Carey

Monday, August 3

Longford Town v Bray Wanderers

Bishopsgate, 7.30pm

Referee: Marc Lynch

Assistant 1: Allen Lynch

Assistant 2: Ciaran O’Reilly

Fourth Official: Eoghan O’Shea

Galway United v Athlone Town

Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Referee: Oliver Moran

Assistant 1: Dermot Broughton

Assistant 2: Darren Corcoran

Fourth Official: Damien MacGraith

