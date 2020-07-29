With the SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Division restarting on Friday, July 31, here are the fixtures for both divisions from Friday July 31 to Tuesday, August 4 inclusive.
SSE Airtricity League – Premier Division
Friday, July 31
Derry City v Sligo Rovers
Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 5.45pm
Referee: Paul McLaughlin
Assistant 1: Mark Gavin
Assistant 2: Darragh Keegan
Fourth Official: Damien MacGraith
Dundalk v St. Patrick’s Athletic
Oriel Park, 7.45pm
Referee: Rob Harvey
Assistant 1: Wayne McDonnell
Assistant 2: Rob Clarke
Fourth Official: Derek Tomney
Saturday, August 1
Shelbourne v Waterford
Tolka Park, 2pm
Referee: Ben Connolly
Assistant 1: Allen Lynch
Assistant 2: Emmet Dynan
Fourth Official: Alan Carey
Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps
Tallaght Stadium, 5pm
Referee: Neil Doyle
Assistant 1: Darren Carey
Assistant 2: Brian Fenlon
Fourth Official: Adriano Reale
Sunday, August 2
Cork City v Bohemians
Turner’s Cross, 5pm
Referee: Seán Grant
Assistant 1: Trevor Cotter
Assistant 2: Eoin Harte
Fourth Official: Ray Matthews
Monday, August 3
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City
Richmond Park, 7.45pm
Referee: Rob Hennessy
Assistant 1: Emmet Dynan
Assistant 2: Shane O’Brien
Fourth Official: Ben Connolly
Tuesday, August 4
Finn Harps v Shelbourne
Finn Park, 5.45pm
Referee: Damien MacGraith
Assistant 1: Alan Sherlock
Assistant 2: Declan Toland
Fourth Official: Michael Connolly
Sligo Rovers v Waterford
The Showgrounds, 7.45pm
Referee: Derek Tomney
Assistant 1: Rob Clarke
Assistant 2: Darren Corcoran
Fourth Official: Marc Lynch
SSE Airtricity League – First Division
Friday, July 31
Athlone Town v Wexford
Athlone Town Stadium, 7.45pm
Referee: Michael Connolly
Assistant 1: Alan Sherlock
Assistant 2: Declan Toland
Fourth Official: Eoghan O’Shea
Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers
Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm
Referee: Gavin Colfer
Assistant 1: Darren Carey
Assistant 2: Paul Norton
Fourth Official: Mark Moynihan
Galway United v Cabinteely
Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm
Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan
Assistant 1: Dermot Broughton
Assistant 2: Eoin Harte
Fourth Official: Jason Mannix
UCD AFC v Longford Town
The UCD Bowl, 7.45pm
Referee: Alan Patchell
Assistant 1: Conor Fitzgibbon
Assistant 2: Shane O’Brien
Fourth Official: Rob Dowling
Sunday, August 2
Shamrock Rovers II v Drogheda United
Tallaght Stadium, 3pm
Referee: Adriano Reale
Assistant 1: Wayne McDonnell
Assistant 2: Chris Campbell
Fourth Official: Alan Carey
Monday, August 3
Longford Town v Bray Wanderers
Bishopsgate, 7.30pm
Referee: Marc Lynch
Assistant 1: Allen Lynch
Assistant 2: Ciaran O’Reilly
Fourth Official: Eoghan O’Shea
Galway United v Athlone Town
Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm
Referee: Oliver Moran
Assistant 1: Dermot Broughton
Assistant 2: Darren Corcoran
Fourth Official: Damien MacGraith