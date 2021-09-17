Spurs v Chelsea – Preview, Team News, Betting

6 total views, 6 views today
Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea will want to continue their long unbeaten run as they face Spurs away on week five of the Premier League
The match will kick off at 16:30 on Sunday 19th September in White Hart Lane with Paul Tierney as referee.
Nuno Espirito Santo surprised many by easily winning his first three games but this all change within a week. Firstly, a red card to Tanganga led to a humiliating defeat against Crystal Palace, next they had a tough draw in their first Europa Conference League game against Rennes.
Chelsea’s strong start has progressed into the Champions League after they beat Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday. With four teams still joined at the top of the table with ten points. Tuchel’s men will want to pull away.
The squad’s injury list remains small as well as having good depth on their bench. They will look at this as a must win game.
The Blues are the major favourites in this London derby, as two longstanding Premier League clubs, they have faced each other many times. In their last 29 meetings, Chelsea has won an outstanding 14 of them. There have also been 10 draws while Spurs have only won five games.
Last season, two uninteresting sides ended 0-0 and 1-0 to Chelsea.
Predicted Starting 11s
Tottenham Hotspur
Formation
4-3-3
Predicted Starting Team
Lloris (GK), Reguilon, Rodon, Romero, Emerson, Lo Celso, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Kane, Gil
Injuries / Suspensions
Dier (Leg), Son (Calf), Moura (Ankle), Sessegnon (Knock), Bergwijn (Knock), Tanganga (Suspended)
Chelsea
Formation
3-4-2-1
Predicted Starting Team
Mendy (GK), Chalobah, Silva, Azpilicueta, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku
Injuries / Suspensions
Pulisic (Ankle), Kanté (Ankle)
Score Predictions
Injury problems have really hampered Tottenham’s chances even though they play at home. Espirito Santo will want his team to push on but a bad week of results may have knocked their confidence.
Expect this tie to end 2-1 to Chelsea.
