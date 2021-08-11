Super Cup Final: Chelsea v Villareal – Team News, Betting, Predictions

3,018 total views, 1,487 views today

Champions League winners Chelsea will face Europa League winners Villareal in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday evening

The match will kick off at 20:00 on Wednesday 11th August in Windsor Park. Coverage of the match will be shown live on Virgin Media 2.

Since Thomas Tuchel became Chelsea’s manager, they have only been getting better and better. This culminated in the side beating Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final last May.

They have built a strong defense around veteran Brazilian, Thiago Silva while allowing the fast youth to be creative up the field.

They are hours away from announcing the resigning of Romelu Lukaku but expect his role in this final to only be as a fan.

After Unai Emery was laughed out of Arsenal, he has recouped his career and became successful in Villareal. The team took the Europa League title after a thrilling 22-man penalty shootout against Manchester United with only one miss.

The side is built to frustrate big clubs, playing compact and physical. This does not mean that they do not have talent, their main striker Gerard Moreno scored 23 goals in the Spanish league last season.

Villareal has become a club where forgotten Premier League stars have come to refind their form such as Alberto Moreno, Etienne Capoue, and Francis Coquelin.

This trophy is not worth much in the grand scheme of things but it would be nice for both clubs to start their season on winning ways. Chelsea will start their league campaign on Saturday at home to Crystal Palace while Villareal begins theirs on Monday to Grenada.

🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 European champions go head-to-head in Belfast 🇪🇸🏆 ⚽️ It's #SuperCup day! Chelsea or Villarreal? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QgJIDJZDPm — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 11, 2021

Predicted Starting 11s

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Predicted Lineup

Mendy(GK), Zouma, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Havertz, Ziyech, Werner

Injuries

None

Villareal

Formation

5-3-2

Predicted Lineup

Asenjo (GK), Moreno, Albiol, Mandi, Foyth, Gaspar, Capoue, Trigueros, Morlanes, Nino, Moreno.

Injuries

Parejo, Chukwueze

Betting

A draw in normal time has odds of 13/5.

Villareal are heavy underdogs to win the match with odd of 9/2.

Score Prediction

Chelsea are a team brimming with confidence, their squad includes four players who were in the Euro 2020 final. Although, they will likely rest Mount and Jorginho for the Premier League.

Villareal are a team known for causing upsets in Europe but this will not be one of them.

Expect this to be a cagey affair ending 2-1 to Chelsea.

It's UEFA Super Cup day! 🏆 Who will win? Chelsea or Villarreal? pic.twitter.com/pF3BhFNRnT — Goal (@goal) August 11, 2021

