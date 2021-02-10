The Longest Mohamed Salah Goal Droughts

There is no doubt that Mohamed Salah is a top player and a prolific goal-scorer. He has caught the Premier League by storm helping Liverpool to win the Premier and Champions League last season. However, it’s also fair to say that Salah has had his own fair share of goal droughts just like any other football striker.

Goal droughts are not something new to Salah and we are going to share some of his difficult moments with you.

Misfortune in Switzerland

In 2013, Mo Salah started his second football season playing for Basel scoring a goal against FC Aarau. Nevertheless, his second season came nine matches later playing against Sion. If you didn't know, Salah's goal drought lasted for almost 8 games. The Egyptian maestro failed to find the back of the net against Grasshoppers, Lausanne-Sport, FC St. Gallen, FC Zurich, FC Luzern, BSC Young Boys, FC Thun.

Frozen in England

Salah joined Chelsea, and his goalless run continued, he scored a couple of goals against Stoke City in the Premier League season 2013-2014. Thereafter, he went on a quiet period finding it difficult to help his team with the goals. With that in mind, Salah was loaned out to join Florentina during the 2015 transfer market.

Nine Weeks of Silence

Salah has had a good career, he went on to pursue a career in the Swiss league, he managed to score a goal in the team's 3-1 victory. The following witnessed Salah being on the goal-scoring spree. He went on and started his football season on a high making sure that he remained consistent and helping his team to massive stride.

Now we are witnessing the best of Mo Salah banging goals left, right and center for his Liverpool side. He has been a massive addition in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

