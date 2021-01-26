Thomas Tuchel hired as Chelsea manager

The announcement comes just one day after Frank Lampard was sacked.

Thomas Tuchel has officially taken the reins of Chelsea manager after mounting speculation over the past few weeks – which was heightened in the last day due to the dismissal of previous Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard.

The German has signed an initial 18 month contract with the opportunity to extend.

Tuchel previously managed PSG, a post he held for two-and-a-half years before he was dismissed just last month.

Prior to managing PSG, Tuchel spent his entire managerial career in Germany, working his way up from FC Augsburg II to Mainz 05 before landing a high profile job as Borussia Dortmund manager.

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea”

Tuchel commented on his arrival at Chelsea, saying “I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing”.

He also expressed his admiration for Frank Lampard, the man he replaced as Chelsea manager.

Tuchel will have little time to settle in with his new squad before taking the field.

He’s set to take charge of his team against Wolves tomorrow, a team who’ve already defeated Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Welcome to Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel! ✍️🔵 #WelcomeTuchel — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) JANUARY 26, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com