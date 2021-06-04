Three English giants in £86 million race to sign Barcelona teenager

By
James Hanly
-
0
4

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all want to sign Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona with only one year left on his contract

The 18-year-old Moriba is a product of Barcelona’s famous la Masia youth academy and is very highly rated at the club.

Barcelona have been in financial trouble for the last few years and are unable to meet the demands of the young player to sign him to a long-term contract.

The Catalan giants may have to sell the player this summer instead of letting him go on a free next year to help keep star Lionel Messi at the club for longer.

Three of England’s ‘big six’ clubs have already shown some interest in signing the midfielder with Man City as the favourites after narrowly missing out on signing the player in 2019

The teenager contributed three goal involvements in 14 matches in Barcelona’s disappointing third place finish in the league but played three matches in their Copa del Rey victory.

The young Spaniard has shown to be a physical presence with the ability for neat dribbling, he seems to be as capable in a defensive position as he is at attacking.

Barcelona may have to accept less than his release clause of £86 million if they want to sell him this summer. 

Moriba would be a very interesting and eye-catching addition to any Premier League team looking to sign him.

