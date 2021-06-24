Top Ten Premier League Winning Teams Ranked

Ever since the start of the Premier League era in the 1992/1993 season, there has been a grand total of seven different winners.

Some teams more than others have dominated since the beginning, other’s have come and gone, while others have risen to prominence in recent years.

But, the question of who is the greatest Premier League side is always up for debate, with a select few teams that can lay claim to the title of the greatest.

With over 28 years of champions, I have narrowed it down to the ten greatest Premier League winning teams.

Note: This list only consists of Premier League achievements, no other competitions will be brought into contention.

Honourable Mentions

Chelsea 16/17

Blackburn 94/95

Arsenal 01/02

Man City 18/19

Man United 93/94

10. Leicester City 15/16 – The Underdogs

The greatest sporting story in history. Leicesters incredible journey to the top of the Premier League summit was the shock of the century. From closely avoiding relegation the season prior and sacking manager Nigel Pearson.

The foxes appointed Italian Claudio Ranieri with zero expectations. Relegation favourites at 5000-1, the side finished clear of second-place Arsenal by ten points. It was a fairytale story like no other, and for that reason, they have to make the list based on that merit.

Points: 81 points

Record: 23-12-3

Title winning margin: 10 points

Goals Scored: 68

Goals Conceded: 36

Goal Difference: +32

Key Players: The whole squad deserves serious amounts of credit but Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez contributing to 59 goals, with Mahrez picking up PFA Player of the Year. While N’Golo Kante was a standout for his tireless performances in the midfield.

Decisive Moment: Winning 1-3 away to Man City in February making them title pretenders to contenders.

9. Chelsea 09/10 – The Double Winners

Carlo Ancelotti guided Chelsea to their first title in three years with some of the best football seen at the capital. The blues finished on 86 points, which is not the greatest of margins but nonetheless, this post-Mourinho Chelsea side is most remembered for breaking record after record.

A record goal difference (at the time), saw Ancelotti’s side beat United to the title by a single point. Bringing panache and flamboyancy to his attacking options. Being the first side in the English top-flight to score 100 or more goals. Scoring more than five goals on six different occasions.

They also won the club’s first league and FA Cup double with a 1-0 win over Portsmouth at Wembley.

Points: 86 points

Record: 27-5-6

Title winning margin: 1 point

Goals Scored: 103

Goals Conceded: 32

Goal Difference: +71

Key Players: Didier Drogba was in sensational form with 42 goal contributions, picking up his second golden boot, while Frank Lampard had his best season to date with 38 goal contributions.

Decisive Moment: Drogba scoring the winner in a 1-2 away win at Old Trafford to send Chelsea ahead of Man United with five games to go.

8. Liverpool 19/20 – The Record Breakers

After not being crowned champions of England in three dry-spell decades, Jurgen Klopp transformed the Merseyside outfit into a juggernaut. Winning 27 of their opening 28 games, drawing one in the process and going on an 18 match winning run was extraordinary.

Claiming their first Premier League title in the fastest time with seven games to spare, if covid didn’t hit, the reds probably would have carried on their consistent run of form. Picking up the second-highest points total only beating Man City the previous season.

Points: 99 points

Record: 32-3-3

Title winning margin: 18 points

Goals Scored: 85

Goals Conceded: 33

Goal Difference: +52

Key Players: Virgil Van Dijk claimed his spot as the best centre-back in the world with his colossus and commanding league performances led Liverpool to their first title in 30 years. Without him, the reds would be nowhere near the team they are, as shown by last season.

Decisive Moment: Chelsea winning 2-1 at Stamford Bridge against champions Manchester City to give Liverpool the title.

7. Chelsea 05/06 – Mourinho’s Title Retainers

Jose Mourinho’s back-to-back title winners never hit the heights or iconic status as its predecessor, but the quality of this Chelsea side cannot be diminished. Boasting another solid defensive unit, their level of consistency was incredible.

At home, they remained unbeaten at home all season, winning 18 out of 19 games at Stamford Bridge. Their only flaw was that they were compared to the first title-winning team the year before.

Points: 91 points

Record: 29-4-5

Title winning margin: 7 points

Goals Scored: 72

Goals Conceded: 22

Goal Difference: +50

Key Players: John Terry and Didier Drogba were influential, but Frank Lampard was the stand-out. The midfielder scoring 16 goals and assisting nine helped Chelsea retain their title.

Decisive Moment: William Gallas’s 90th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 win at home to Tottenham, catapulted the blues further ahead of Man United in the quest for the title. While keeping their unbeaten run vs Spurs in the league to 16 years.

6. Man United 99/00 – Fergie’s third Back-to-Back Titles

The first of many United teams on this list, the 99/00 winning team. Sir Alex Ferguson’s sixth title was one of their most dominating reigns. Winning 28 games and only losing three all season, while remaining unbeaten at home.

While conceding close to 50 goals is no impressive stat, they were poignant up top, with Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke continuing on their treble-winning performances with a combined 46 goal contributions between them.

Points: 91 points

Record: 28-7-3

Title winning margin: 18 points

Goals Scored: 97

Goals Conceded: 45

Goal Difference: +52

Key Players: Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke still sparkled as United’s duo up front, scoring 19 and 20 goals respectively.

Decisive Moment: Roy Keane scoring twice, coming from behind in a 1-2 win in a vital win for the title away at Highbury in a fiery affair.

5. Man United 98/99 – The Treble Winners

Putting the only English side to win an unprecedented treble only fifth will turn a few heads, but based on league accomplishments and form, they are not better than the teams above them. They only won 22 games and drew 13 while only finishing a point above Arsenal.

Not to take anything away from this team, they may not have been as convincing as other United sides but their iconic status will forever be amongst the top echelon of English football.

Points: 79 points

Record: 22-13-3

Title winning margin: 1 point

Goals Scored: 80

Goals Conceded: 37

Goal Difference: +43

Key Players: David Beckham had an iconic season, putting up 17 goal contributions in the league while finishing second, only behind Rivaldo in the World Player of the Year.

Decisive Moment: Coming from behind at home on the final day of the season to defeat Tottenham 2-1 with goals from David Beckham and Andy Cole.

4. Man United 07/08 – Domestic and European Winners

In my opinion, this United team is their best ever Premier League side. While only finishing two points above second-placed Chelsea, it shows how dominant and masterful they were throughout the season.

Picking up back-to-back titles. This side never matched other achievements from past Ferguson side’s but none could match this squads talent and overall quality. Probably remembered most for the acute ability to salvage last-minute wins, conceding less than 25 goals, United’s back-line was immaculate while their forward line was formidable with the trio of Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez

Points: 87 points

Record: 27-6-5

Title winning margin: 2 points

Goals Scored: 80

Goals Conceded: 22

Goal Difference: +58

Key Players: Cristiano Ronaldo was the focal point of a team full of leaders and excellence. Notching up 38 goal contributions in the league, winning the Ballon D’or, Premier League Golden Boot, PFA and Man United Player of the Year.

Decisive Moment: Winning the league title away at Wigan on the final day of the season in a must-win game with a 0-2 victory.

3. Arsenal 03/04 – The Invincibles

The only team in the Premier League era to go a whole season unbeaten, Arsene Wenger’s invincible side’s remarkable achievement has not been matched as of yet.

At their best, the Gunner’s produced some of (if not) the best football the league has ever produced, bringing ”sexy football” to the equation, while producing a solid back-line that remained unblemished for the whole 38 game season.

Statistically wise, they may not have been that impressive, only winning 26 games, and mostly playing for draws at the end of the season to maintain their quest for immortality, drawing 12 games in total. They did, however, break the 90 point barrier and was Arsenal’s last title triumph. So, they will be remembered fondly.

Points: 90 points

Record: 26-12-0

Title winning margin: 11 points

Goals Scored: 73

Goals Conceded: 26

Goal Difference: +47

Key Players: Thierry Henry was untouchable with an outstanding 30 goals and 9 assists, picking up the golden boot and being awarded PFA and Arsenal Player of the Season.

Decisive Moment: Winning their third Premier League title with a 2-2 draw to North London rivals Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

2. Chelsea 04/05 – The Impenetrable’s

Jose Mourinho arrived as the blues manager under the taking-off point of the Abramovich era. His Chelsea side went on to win their first league title in 50 years, breaking records along the way.

Also conquering Arsenal’s invincible point tally by five points, reaching 95 points and holding the record of the highest points total for over 13 years. They were also close to matching Arsenal’s unbeaten achievement the year prior, only losing one game away at Man City to a Nicolas Anelka penalty.

This season was also the start of an unbeaten home run that lasted four years with an unbeaten run of 86 league games (yet to be matched).

What put this team ahead of other’s was how dominant they were at the back, their impenetrable defensive unit was the main reason behind their success. With a stupidly impressive 25 clean sheets, Petr Cech winning the golden glove in his first season and conceding a mere 15 goals in 38 games is a record that still stands to this day.

Points: 95 points

Record: 29-8-1

Title winning margin: 12 points

Goals Scored: 72

Goals Conceded: 15

Goal Difference: +57

Key Players: John Terry, (PFA Player of the Year) and Frank Lampard (Chelsea Player of the Year), (FWA Footballer of the Year), and (PFA Fans Player of the Year) cleaned up in the individual awards. Their partnership in Chelsea’s strong spine saw The pair also be included in the PFA Team of the Year.

Decisive Moment: Frank Lampard scoring twice to grant Chelsea their first league title in 50 years in a 0-2 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

1. Man City 17/18 – The Centurions

Pep Guardiola’s first season in England was a failure in some regards, with media and pundits questioning has the Spaniard the knowhow and temperant for the Premier League.

By his second time around, any deficiencies were obsolete by the start of the 17/18 season. City was excellent in all aspects, setting countless records as they marched towards the title in a vibrant fashion.

Among the many records they set, including most away points (50), most points ahead of second-place (19), most wins (32), most wins away from home (16), most goals (106), best goal difference (+79) and most wins in a row (18), while beating every team in the league at least once and beating the record for most consecutive wins with 11 victories away from home.

Their crowning achievement, however, was reaching the never done before t accomplishment of reaching 100 points in a single league season. Being the only team in history to do so.

Points: 100 points

Record: 32-4-2

Title winning margin: 19 points

Goals Scored: 106

Goals Conceded: 27

Goal Difference: +79

Key Players: Kevin De Bruyne had his best season at the time with 16 assists and 8 goals to his name, being named in the PFA and UEFA Team of the Year. Only being bested by Mohamed Salah for Player of the Year, who was truly sensational.

Decisive Moment: Gabriel Jesus’s era-defining winner away to Southampton at the last kick of the game to secure the 100-point season.

