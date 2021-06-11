Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020: Preview, Line-ups, Betting

Here is everything you will need to know about the upcoming Euro 2020 Group A clash between Turkey and Italy

This is the opening game of Euro 2020 and RTÉ 2 will show the match live at 20:00 on Friday 11th of June.

Italy comes into this match as strong favourites and as ‘dark horses’ to win the entire competition.

Italy has won their last eight games between friendlies and World Cup qualifiers with wins over the Netherlands and Poland.

🏆Longest active unbeaten runs heading into #EURO2020: 27🇮🇹: Italy

10🇭🇺: Hungary

8🇧🇪: Belgium

7🇪🇸: Spain

7🇨🇭: Switzerland

6🇫🇷: France

6🇹🇷: Turkey pic.twitter.com/vP4yT037cB — playmakerstats (@playmaker_EN) June 5, 2021

Turkey has not performed well at an international tournament since they lost in the semi-finals of Euro 2008.

They come into this match without a loss in six with an impressive win over the Netherlands the pick of the lot.

The 69-year-old coach, Senol Gunes, will hope to bring stability to this very young Turkey side.

There is a big gap between the sides in expectation with Italy ranked at 7th in the world and Turkey presently 29th in the FIFA Rankings.

The match will kick off on home ground for Italy in the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Predicted Line-ups

Turkey

Formation

4-1-4-1

Line-up

Cakir (GK), Celik, Kabak, Soyuncu, Meras, Yokuslu, Karaman, Tufan, Calhanoglu, Yazici,

Yilmaz

Injuries

None

Italy

Formation

4-3-3

Line-up

Donnarumma (GK), Florenzi, Bonucci, Cheillini, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Injuries

Marco Veratti

Betting

Italy comes in as massive favourites for the bookies with a 1/2 to win the game.

If Turkey manages to win the game, then there will be a big pay-out for the punters who like their 7/1 odds of winning the match.

A draw between the sides has odds of 11/4.

Ciro Immobile is expected to be Italy’s goal threat for this game while, although less likely, Burak Yilmaz is Turkey’s favourite to score.

French football club Lille’s Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz has been named the player of the French Ligue 1 2020-21 season, the club announced https://t.co/IgHEk1Utbd pic.twitter.com/ndjkXRI6vq — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) June 4, 2021

Score Prediction

There are two things that this Italian team likes to do, score and keep clean sheets.

The Azzuri have not conceded a goal since last October and do not expect that to change in this game.

Although this Turkey team has some attacking talent, they were recently frustrated in draws against Guinea and Latvia.

The Turkish side could feel nervy and unprepared as their last friendly against Northern Ireland was cancelled.

They also lack speed in the attack which will not trouble this experienced Italian defensive line.

Expect the final score to be 2-0 to Italy with Immobile and midfielder Locatelli getting in on the goals.

