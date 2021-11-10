325 total views, 325 views today

UCL: Teams That Are Off to A Perfect Start

It’s that time again! The UEFA Champions League is on, and some teams are looking ready to take the title. Even though it is still in group stages, it is safe to say that some of the contenders this time around are serious about winning! Betting on the underdogs might prove to be in your favor in this tournament, with Juventus currently off to a perfect start – amongst other teams less known for winning as much as their talented individual players.

UEFA Fever

The UCL is easily the most popular sporting event in terms of the mix of soccer league teams in a tournament. The most exciting teams in the world come to try to prove their team’s superiority, often ending up with heated games, so it makes sense that it’s one of the most viewed sporting events every single time. Carry on reading to get up to speed on the event so far!

Ajax

More underdog talk. Ajax is by no means historically a lousy team, but right now, they’re proving to be an excellent one! The force from Amsterdam has had a perfect winning streak with their very own Sèbastian Haller on top of the goal board with six goals to his name in three games. Their team often dominates in their own league back home, but their current performance is out of the ordinary for them in the UEFA setting. This fact does not discredit them as an impeccable soccer club. They have won all of the competitions the UEFA offers and are among the best teams in the world. It seems they are doing so well again that Liverpool is interested in poaching one of their players by letting their interest be known publicly.

AFC Ajax has been putting out a high level of football for as long as anyone can really remember, and they are still a force to be reckoned with and will continue to dominate the UEFA table. The Netherlands never seems to disappoint when it comes to soccer, and this club maintains the image of high-class footballing. Dortmund will be looking for revenge, so keep an eye out on the third of November, where Dortmund will try to revert their poor performance in the first encounter – where they conceded four goals without even scoring one.

Juventus

It seems like even without Christiano Ronaldo, Juventus continues to be the powerhouse they’ve always been. The Italian league team is amongst the teams off to an absolutely brilliant start having secured three wins. Their teamwork and overall chemistry seem to be taking them to the top of their group at a rapid rate. Their defense in this championship seems impenetrable, with them still not having conceded a goal. They seem to be Chelsea’s main competition as they are the only team Chelsea could not steamroll in their group. UEFA seems to rank them as the fifth-best team in the world but let’s see after this competition where they will be placed.

They are one of Italy’s oldest teams, and they have seen the most success in their time which makes it less of a surprise that they are off to such a perfect start. Inconsistency used to plague the Italian teams, but they have been able to tidy up nicely. Man United recently acquired Ronaldo and, to everyone’s surprise, are not off to a perfect start. Juventus are proving to the world that they do not need a star player like Ronaldo (who actually seems to be causing some trouble recently) when they have got good teamwork, talent, and chemistry. They clearly still have enough capable finishers!

Liverpool

You’ll never walk alone with Liverpool. You need to realize that their perfect start is no surprise. Despite their inconsistency in their own league, they seem to dominate the UEFA, often being tied with Bayern Munich for the third-most wins in the UCL’s history. For the last couple of years, Liverpool has been coming back strong with only a tiny patch of inconsistent matches. They are back and terrorizing this league with the man himself – Salah – scoring the second-most goals so far with five to his name in three games and the team scoring eleven goals in total in their three games.

This English team is showing their presence early, acting as an unbeatable force. When they meet the other teams that are off to a perfect start, however, things will ramp up. This year has brought the highest class of football. They have got so much more than talent up their sleeves with arguably the best coach in the business and a stellar team dynamic that has shown their chemistry to be at a constant growing peak – truly honing in on those words “you’ll never walk alone.”

Bayern Munich

As you know, the most feared German team is amongst the teams that take the title the most often. This season they continue to strengthen their reputation with not only having no losses, goals conceded, and over ten goals in three games, but they have also got Lewandowski representing them – scoring five goals to his name, putting him on this Champions League’s list of top scorers tied for second. In Germany, they prove to be the most successful team by no close measure, and it comes naturally to them wherever they are. Their soccer is truly on another level, especially with them having one of the greatest goalkeepers making it considerably easier for them to focus on being aggressive and creating pressure.

These German teams often consist mainly of Germans, making their chemistry and dynamic far easier to build into an airtight working system. Many of the players have known each other for years, and having fewer language barriers will always make for better communication. Considering soccer is a team sport, this good communication heavily impacts the performance and chemistry between all the players of a team. Not to mention, German people seem to really support and love soccer. It is encouraged from a young age, so they have an endless amount of homegrown talent!

