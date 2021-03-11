Watch: Amad Diallo scores first Man United goal in Europa League draw

AMAD DIALLO! 🌟



What a moment for the 18-year-old!



AC Milan were the opposition as the sides drew 1-1.

AC Milan were the opposition as the sides drew 1-1.

Highly touted Italian/Ivorian prospect Amad Diallo scored his first Manchester United senior goal this evening in a 1-1 draw with AC Milan.

Diallo came on as a substitute at half-time and it didn’t take long for him to make his mark. He latched onto a Bruno Fernandes lofted through ball after a good run and produced a fantastic header which found the back of the net.

He’s known for his quick feet, agility and passing ability but his goal this evening demonstrated his intelligence and off the ball ability, as well.

AC Milan would have been slightly unlucky to end up on the losing side considering their performance. They managed to find the back of the net twice through Rafael Leão and Franck Kessié in the first half, however both goals were disallowed for various reasons.

They managed to get their goal in the end, though, as Simon Kjær scored a bullet header in the dying embers of added time.

Diallo arrived at Manchester United in January but up until now he’s had to contend with limited first-team minutes.

The two sides are set to meet next Thursday to play out the second leg which will decide who advances to the quarter finals.

AC Milan will feel confident going into the tie given this evening’s result. They also have the advantage of playing at their home ground, the San Siro.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰ ✅ Wins for Villarreal and Ajax

👀 All level in Prague and Manchester Best performance? 🤔#UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 11, 2021

