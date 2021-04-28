Leading jockey and trainer at the Punchestown Festival 2021

By
Tomas O
-
0
43

We have the latest updated standings for the leading jockey and trainer at the Punchestown festival, will it be Rachael Blackmore or Paul Townsend?

Leading Jockey

1 win

Paul Townsend

Miss J Townsend

P Byrnes

BJ Walsh

Danny Mullins

Conor McNamara

Patrick Mullins

PJ O’Hanlon

Leading Trainer

5 wins

Willie Mullins

2 win

Philip Rothwell

1 win

Danny Mullins

0 wins

Denis Forster

Henry De Bromhead

