Leeds v Everton – Preview, Team News, Betting

Everton will travel to Elland Road to play Leeds United in Week two of the Premier League this Saturday

The match will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday, 21st August with Darren England as referee. The match will be shown live on Premier Sports ROI 1.

Leeds had a tough start to the 2021/22 season with a thrashing at the hands of Manchester United. Their squad was lacking some of their starters due to injuries and Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba ran rampant in the game, winning 5-1.

Bielsa’s team is expected to bounce back strong, this will be their first match at home in front of a full attendance crowd. Chris Wilder has previously spoken on the importance of Elland Road to their team, click here to read about it.

Everton, on the other hand, had a very important comeback win against Southampton in their opening game. After a mistake from Michael Keane put them behind, Richarlison lit up the game with a goal and an assist.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucouré also got on the scoresheet to win 3-1. This was Raphael Benitez’s first game in charge of them as he becomes the next manager to try to push Everton on to the next level.

Last season was an odd one for this fixture with both teams managing to win away from home. Both games were close affairs with the winners only claiming the games by one-goal margins.

Predicted Starting 11

Leeds United

Formation

4-1-4-1

Starting Team

Meslier (GK), Firpo, Cooper, Struijk, Ayling, Phillips, Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Bamford.

Injuries

Llorente

Everton

Formation

4-2-3-1

Starting Team

Pickford (GK), Digne, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Allan, Doucouré, Richarlison, Gray, Townsend, Calvert-Lewin.

Injuries

Gomes, Rodriguez, Gbamin, Kean

Betting

Leeds, being at home, are favorites for the game with odds of 11/8 to win.

A draw has odds of 23/10.

Everton are minor underdogs with odds of 19/10 to win.

Andrea Pirlo on Kalvin Phillips: "In England there's never been this kind of player. There have been great midfielders over the years with different skills. There's the boy at Leeds United, who's a bit of a regista, Phillips…" The Yorkshire Pirlo gets his recognition 👏💯 pic.twitter.com/wMQDkLBOBC — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) August 18, 2021

Score Predictions

This match will not be won easily, each team will have to dig deep to earn a score in this game. The Elland Road faithful may give Leeds an advantage throughout the game but it is hard to stop Everton’s strike force of Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Expect an entertaining game ending with shared points and a scoreline of 2-2.

🟡 ⚪️ Leeds 3-2 Everton 🔵

🏆 Premier League

📆 19th December, 2001 Robbie Fowler scored his first goals for Leeds against us (of course) as we lost at Elland Road. Our two goals were late consolations, including a stunner from Joe-Max Moore. #EFC #LUFC #LEEEVE pic.twitter.com/KVAkzVlBXt — The Call of Everton (@callofeverton) August 17, 2021

