The Blues are three wins from three having survived a scare from the Highlanders during the third weekend of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa. The competition leaders had a tight 27-24 victory on Saturday at Eden Park.

The Crusaders remain unbeaten at home in 35 straight games, and are two wins from two in Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa after their 18-12 defeat of Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium on Sunday morning.

Here are the highlights from both games.

Blues v Highlanders

Crusaders v Chiefs