With hurling and sport in general looking to be on the back burner for another couple of months I have decided to come up with my best hurling XV from 2010 to 2020. Let’s take a look at this below.

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) – The Glenmore man has been superb for the last couple of seasons. He had to bide his time to get a chance but he is firmly now the number 1. The 29 year old has 4 All-Ireland titles this decade, to go along with 4 Leinster titles, 4 National Leagues and 2 All-Star awards Paul Murphy (Kilkenny) – The army man has been a pivotal success to Kilkenny’s All-Ireland successes over the years. He is very consistent defender. At only 31 years of age the Danesfort man has won 4 All-Ireland titles, 4 Leinster titles, 3 All-Star awards and 3 National League titles. He also won a club junior All-Ireland title in 2007. Daithi Burke (Galway) – Burke is one of the best defenders in the modern era. The Turloughmore man also plays football for Corofin. With the Galway hurlers Burke has won 1 All-Ireland, 1 National League and 4 All-Ireland titles. At club level in terms of football he has 7 Galway titles, 3 All-Ireland titles and 4 provincial titles. Noel Connors (Waterford) – Another top class defender that went about his business on the field very well. He was a tough man marker. At 29 Connors has officially retired from the game, he was dropped by manager Liam Cahill. He won 1 Munster titles, 1 League title and 3 all-stars in 2010, 2015 and 2017. Brendan Maher (Tipperary) – The 31 year old Borris-Ileigh man has been one of the most versatile players to ever play the game. Brendan has played in just about every line of the pitch. He has won 5 Munster titles, 3 All-Ireland titles and 3 all-stars. He also has won a county title and a Munster club title. Padraic Maher (Tipperary) – The 31 year old has won and done it all in the sport but he still hungry for more. He has won 5 Munster titles, 3 All-Ireland and 6 all-star awards. One of the most consistent players to play the games never really has a bad game for Tipperary. JJ Delaney (Kilkenny) – Probably one of the games best defenders in history. The Fenians man retired in 2014. He picked up 11 Leinster titles, 9 All-Irelands, 8 National League and 7 all-stars in a distinguished career. He was named hurler of the year in 2003 and was named on the leinster hurling team of the 25 years. Mick Fennelly (Kilkenny) – Now manager of the Offaly hurler Fennelly had a super 11 years in the black and amber. He won 9 Leinster titles, 8 All-Irelands, 5 National League and 3 all-stars. He was also on 8 county titles, 6 provincial titles and 5 All-Ireland club titles with his native Ballyhale. The most recent coming in January with win over Borris-Ileigh. Richie Hogan (Kilkenny) – The 31 year old Danesfort club man has just about won it all in the game. He has won 8 Leinster titles, 7 All-Ireland, 4 National League medals and 4 all-star awards. Richie was named hurler of the year in 2014. Henry Shefflin (Kilkenny) – What has been said about King Henry that hasn’t been already. He is one of the greatest to play the game. Shefflin retired in 2015 from inter-county hurling. He won 10 All-Ireland’s, 13 Leinster titles, 6 National Leagues and 11 All-star awards. He was named hurler of the year on three occasions. With Ballyhale he won everything that could be won to. Including 6 county titles, 4 Leinster titles and 3 All-Ireland titles. Joe Canning (Galway) – Another player that has just won about everything in the game. The Portumna club man has won 1 All-Ireland, 3 Leinster titles, 2 National League and 5 all-star awards. Canning has won the young hurler of the year award in 2008 and the hurler of the year award in 2017. With his club he has won 5 county titles and 4 all-ireland titles. TJ Reid (Kilkenny) – Another hurler from the famed Ballyhale club. The 32 year old has won 7 All-Ireland’s, 8 Leinster titles, 4 National league medals and 4 all-star awards. Reid scooped the hurler of the year in 2015. He has 7 county titles with Ballyhale, 6 leinster club titles and 5 All-Ireland Club titles. John Mullane (Waterford) – Mullane won three all-stars in the last decade. He was one of Waterford’s ever greatest forwards and was probably unlucky not to win an All-Ireland. The De Le Salle man won 4 Munster titles and 1 National League medal. He won 5 all-stars, including 3 in a row, 2010, 2011 and 2012. Mullane announced his retirement in 2012. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary) – The 31 year old Drom and Inch man has been ever present in the Tipperary side since 2008. He has won 6 Munster titles, 3 All-Ireland titles, 1 National league and 4 all-star awards. Seamie won hurler of the year in 2019 after leading his side to an All-Ireland title. He scored a goal in every game on the way to that title. Patrick Horgan (Cork) – Horgan has been one of games best players over the past 10 or 11 years. The Glen Rovers club man has yet to get that elusive All-Ireland medal but he certainly deserves it. He has won 3 Munster titles and 4 all-star awards to date. He is Cork’s top scorer of all time with 21-403.

That completes my best hurling XV for the year 2010 to 2020. Let us know what you think !