We have the updated list of horse race meetings to be held in June once racing returns in Ireland.

JUNE FIXTURES (Flat unless otherwise indicated)

June 8 Naas

June 9 Leopardstown

June 10 Navan

June 11 Gowran Park

June 12 Curragh

June 13 Curragh

June 14 Leopardstown

June 15 Fairyhouse, Roscommon

June 17 Gowran Park, Limerick

June 18 Fairyhouse

June 19 Tipperary, Gowran Park

June 20 Naas

June 21 Leopardstown

June 22 Roscommon, Limerick (NH)

June 23 Navan

June 24 Naas, Roscommon (NH)

June 25 Fairyhouse

June 26 Curragh, Tipperary (NH)

June 27 Curragh

June 28 Curragh

June 29 Limerick, Kilbeggan (NH)