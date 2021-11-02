2x All-Ireland winner Pat Mulcahy joins Cork senior hurling backroom

9 total views, 9 views today

Two-time All-Ireland winner Pat Mulcahy has joined the Cork senior hurling backroom under manager Kieran Kingston for the 2022 season.

Mulcahy was part of the Cork side that went back-to-back in 2004 and 2005 in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

However, Mulcahy missed much of Cork’s triumphant 2004 campaign after being involved in a car accident.

The 46-year-old also won four Munster titles, as well as one National Hurling League title and was an All-Star in 2005.

At club level, he is an All-Ireland medallist with Newtownshandrum and also has three Munster medals and five county titles to his name – four senior and one intermediate.

His coaching experience includes work with his club as well as the Cork Institute of Technology hurlers.

All-Ireland winning Cork minor manager Noel Furlong will join him in Kingston’s backroom for 2022 – both men will join the backroom as selectors and coaches.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan will stay on as a selector and coach and Donal O’Grady will continue on in his role in coaching and analysis for the side.

Stephen Casey will join as a strength and conditioning coach for the 2021 All-Ireland SHC finalists.

Gary Keegan, who is currently involved with Irish Rugby, will return to the Cork senior hurling setup as a performance coach.

Keegan has previously worked alongside the Dublin senior footballers and Irish boxers and was part of Kingston’s backroom in his first stint as Cork manager.

Keegan also worked under former Cork boss John Meyler, who is the father of former Ireland international David Meyler.

The announcement of the new personnel that are set to be ratified by the county board on Tuesday night also includes a thank you to now-former selector and coach Ger Cunningham who has stepped down.

The former Dublin senior hurling manager follows Clare native Christy O’Connor, who left the setup last week.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com