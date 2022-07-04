Derry v Galway – Preview, Stats, facts to know, betting and team news

2,692 total views, 2,692 views today

All-Ireland Football Semi-Final Derry v Galway – Stats, facts to know, betting and team news. Start time 5:30pm Saturday.

They arrive at the semi-final stages as respective Ulster and Connacht champions, having then gone on to win the quarter-finals.

It’s an unusual pairing for a semi-final, in that both teams were in Division 2 this year. Galway finished second to Roscommon and were promoted. Derry finished third.

They beat three Division 1 teams (Tyrone, Monaghan, Donegal) in the Ulster championship before hitting Clare for 5-13 in the All- Ireland quarter-final.

Galway beat Mayo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Armagh.

It’s 11-3 in victories to Galway over Ulster opposition in All-Ireland semi-finals. They beat Derry in 2001 and 1998: Donegal in 1983 and 1974; Down in 1971-1965-1959; Tyrone in 1956; Cavan in 1941 and 1934; Monaghan in 1938. They lost to Down in 1968 and Tyrone in 1986 and 1995.

Galway and Derry met in this year’s Allianz League (Div 2) in Owenbeg in March when the Tribesmen won by 4-11 to 0-12. They led by 3-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

Galway’s last appearance in the semi-final was in 2018 when they lost to Dublin. Galway last reached the All-Ireland final in 2001. Derry’s last semi-final appearance was in 2004 when they lost to Kerry. They last reached the final in 1993.

Galway have appeared in dozens of All-Ireland semi-finals, whereas it has been a far less common experience for Derry, who didn’t reach their first semi-final until 1958. They have played in nine semi-finals, winning two in 1958 (Kerry) and 1993 (Dublin). They lost in 1970 (Kerry), 1975 (Dublin), 1976 (Kerry), 1987 (Meath), 1998 and 2001 (Galway) and 2004 (Kerry).

PATH TO THE SEMI-FINAL – DERRY

Derry 1-18 Tyrone 0-10 (Ulster quarter-final) Derry 3-12 Monaghan 0-17 (Ulster semi-final) Derry 1-16 Donegal 1-14 AET (Ulster final) Derry 5-13 Clare 2-8 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

TOP SCORERS – DERRY

Shane McGuigan…..2-25 (0-10 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 mark) Niall Loughlin……….1-11 (0-5 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)

Benny Heron………..3-3

Gareth McKinless…..2-1

Paul Cassidy……………1-4

PATHS TO THE SEMI-FINAL – GALWAY

Galway 1-14 Mayo 0-16 (Connacht quarter-final)

Galway 4-20 Leitrim 0-9 (Connacht semi-final)

Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2-16 (Connacht final)

Galway 2-21 Armagh 3-18 AET – Galway won 4-1 on penalties – (All- Ireland quarter-final)

TOP SCORERS – GALWAY

Shane Walsh ……….1-23 (0-13 frees, 0-3 ‘45s’) Robert Finnerty…….0-13 (0-1 mark)

Patrick Kelly…………3-2

Cillian McDaid………..1-7

Johnny Heaney………1-5

PREVIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

This will be their fourth championship meeting with the previous three in 1998-2001-2015. Galway won all three by six, three and five points respectively.

2015: Galway 1-11 Derry 0-8 (Qualifier)

2001: Galway 1-14 Derry 1-11 (All-Ireland semi-final) 1998: Galway 0-16 Derry 1-8 (All-Ireland semi-final)

LAST FIVE ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS – DERRY

2004: Kerry 1-17 Derry 1-11 2001: Galway 1-14 Derry 1-11 1998: Galway 0-16 Derry 1-8 1993: Derry 0-15 Dublin 0-14 1987: Meath 0-15 Derry 0-8

LAST FIVE ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS – GALWAY

2018: Dublin 1-24 Galway 2-12 2001: Galway 1-14 Derry 1-11 2000: Galway 0-15 Kildare 2-6 1998: Galway 0-16 Derry 1-8 1995: Tyrone 1-13 Galway 0-13

TEAM NEWS

We will have team news on Thursday evening.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com