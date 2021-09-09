Donegal Senior Football Championship 2021 – Preview, Fixtures, Odds

1 total views, 1 views today

The 2021 Donegal Senior Football Championship is just around the corner with the competition set to begin on Friday, September 10.

This year’s instalment of the competition will start two days after the 2020 Championship comes to an end as August’s delayed final between Naomh Conaill and CLG Chill Chartha is set to be replayed.

The championship will be made up of 16 sides including both 2020 finalists and 2020 Donegal Intermediate Football Championship winners Aodh Ruadh.

The Donegal SFC will begin with a league phase that takes place over four consecutive weekends.

The top eight will make the quarter-finals which will be played on the weekend of October 17 with the semi-finals scheduled a week after on the weekend of October 24.

The bottom eight teams will contend the relegation playoffs, with the format for the playoffs yet to be decided by Donegal GAA’s Competitions Controls Committee (CCC).

In the event of a team retirement due to Covid 19 in the Championship stage, a team from the relegation playoffs will take their place – neither side will be at risk of relegation.

The 2021 Donegal SFC final is penned in for the weekend of November 7, meaning that the 2020 winners will possibly have their title for less than two months.

Naomh Conaill are the holders after they won the 2019 Donegal SFC after two replays and will be hoping to enter the 2021 Championship with the title of champion tied to their name.

Chill Chartha will want to change that and make themselves the favourites for to retain their crown, should they win on September 8.

The pair are the favourites for the 2021 title with both of them at 5/2 at the bookies.

Aodh Ruadh make their return to the senior level of football in the county after their triumph over Cloughaneely in O’Donnell Park last September.

With a Division 1 return also sealed for next season, the side could be one to watch throughout the Championship.

Aodh Ruadh are 33/1 outsiders but the Ballyshannon club could spring an upset.

The 2021 Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship gets underway when Sean McCumhaill welcome St Michael’s to Pairc Sheain McCumhaill.

A list of all teams involved can be seen below.

Teams

Ardara

St Michael’s

CLG Naomh Náille

CLG An Tearmainn

Four Masters

Gaoth Dobhair

Gleann Fhinne

CLG Na Cealla Beaga

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

Naomh Conaill

CLG Chill Chartha

Sean Mac Cumhaill

Milford

Naomh Ádhamhnáin/St Eunan’s

Gleann tSúilí

Realt na Mara CLG

Fixtures and Results

Round 1

Sun, 12 Sept, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Na Cealla Beaga v Gleann tSúilí, 13.30

Sun, 12 Sept, Pearse Memorial Park, Ard an Ratha v Realt na Mara, 15.00

Sun, 12 Sept, Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair v Milford, 15.30

Sun, 12 Sept, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, St Eunans v Cill Chartha, 18.00

Fri, 17 Sept, Páirc Sheáin MhicCumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michaels, 20.30

Sat, 18 Sept, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill v Gleann Fhinne, 14.00

Sun, 19 Sept, Páirc Gearoid Ó’Gallochoir v An Tearmainn, 14.00

Sun, 19 Sept, Páirc Tírconaill, Four Masters v Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon, 14:00

Odds

CLG Chill Chartha 5/2

Naomh Conaill 5/2

Gaoth Dobhair 3/1

Naomh Ádhamhnáin/St Eunan’s 4/1

St Michael’s 14/1

Sean Mac Cumhaills 16/1

Gleann tSúilí 20/1

CLG Réalt na Mara 25/1

Aodh Ruadh 33/1

Gleann Fhinne 50/1

Milford 50/1

CLG Na Cealla Beaga 66//1

Four Masters 66/1

Naomh Náille 66/1

An Tearmainn 100/1

Ardara 100/1

