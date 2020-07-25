Plenty of games took place on Friday evening so let’s take you through the club championship round up.

In the Cork senior football championship Nemo Rangers proved to strong for Valley Rovers. Cork senior star Luke Connolly firing in a brace of goals in each to give them a 3-8 to 1-09 win. St Finbarrs had a good win over Ballincollig in a game played at Pairc Ui Rinn with Ian Maguire starring for the Barrs in a 1-13 to 0-10 win.In Kerry Dr Crokes proved to strong for Templenoe in the senior football championship. Crokes coming out on top 1-18 to 0-10. Tony Brosnan amassing a total of 1-08.

In Offaly Ferbane opened their defence of their crown with a four points win over Edenderry, 1-12 to 1-08. A goal in added time from Eoin Carroll helped Cappincur to a one point over Tullamore, 0-12 to 1-08 at full time. The Limerick hurling championship also got underway and Killmallock led by Graeme Mulcahy came out on top 2-16 to 1-17.

In Clare Michael O’Loughlin struck late against Newmarket On Fergus to edge Clonlara into the last 12 as they bid for a first county title since 2008. Inagh Kilnamona also had a good win over Clooney Quinn with County star Aidan McCarthy the tormenter in chief. Ballygunner looking for their 7th county title in a row in Waterford didn’t get out of second gear as they had 19 points to spare over Tallow. The final score was 2-22 to 0-09. Jason Flynn inspired Tommy Larkins to the next round of the championship in Galway as his personal haul of 0-08 was good enough to steer them past Loughrea, 1-16 to 0-15.

In Wexford reigning champions St Martins got off to a good start beating Cloughbawn in miserable conditions. The Piercestown outfit now with John Meyler at the helm came out on top 0-23 to 0-15. Naomh Eanna, the 2018 champions also got their campaign underway and managed to win by the skin of their teeth in Wexford Park. A penalty in second half stoppage from Conor Mcdonald helped them on the way to a 2-11 to 1-13, 1 point over Rapparees. Rapparees now exit the championship.

Cork SFC round 1

Nemo Rangers 3-8 Valley Rovers 1-9

St Finbarr’s 1-13 Ballincollig 0-10

Kerry club SFC round 1

Dr Crokes 1-18 Templenoe 0-10

Offaly SFC round 1

Ferbane 1-12 Edenderry 1-8

Cappincur 0-12 Tullamore 1-8

Carlow SHC round 1

St Mullin’s 2-17 Naomh Eoin 1-11

Clare SHC round 1

Inagh-Kilnamona 2-17 Clooney-Quin 0-14

Clonlara 0-19 Newmarket-on-Fergus 1-14

Galway SHC round 1

Tommy Larkins 1-16 Loughrea 0-15

Limerick SHC round 1

Kilmallock 2-16 Na Piarsaigh 1-17

Waterford SHC round 1

Ballygunner 2-22 Tallow 0-9

Wexford SHC round 2

Naomh Eanna 2-11 Rapparees 0-16

St Martin’s 0-23 Cloughbawn 0-15

