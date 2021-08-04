GAA.ie Hurling Team of the Week - 3/8/2021

1 total views, 1 views today

The GAA.ie Hurling Team of the Week for the past weekend of action on the inter-county level of the sport has been revealed.

Six sides are represented in this week’s edition of the GAA.ie Team of the Week.

Waterford and Cork lead the way with four selections each after their All-Ireland quarter-final wins over Tipperary and Dublin respectively.

Two Tipperary players make the side after their performances against Waterford but only one Dublin player joins them after the Cork game.

Two Offaly players appear in the side after the county’s fantastic performance against Derry in the Christy Ring Cup final.

The final spot is granted to Mayo after their fantastic Nickey Rackard Cup final victory over Tyrone.

Tipperary’s Cathal Barrett and Ronan Maher are given corner-back spots on the side for their displays against Liam Cahill’s Waterford.

Barrett has excelled to become one of the game’s top man markers and showed his quality in a tough game for the side’s defence by keeping Patrick Curran in his pocket.

Ronan Maher played a more attacking role than his teammate and was wing-back, despite the number on his shirt and his placement in the GAA.ie Team of the Week.

Maher scored 0-3 from play to help the Premier County fight for the win until the final whistle, even after a controversial penalty.

Waterford’s Jamie Barron ran the show for the opposition in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the weekend to take them beyond Tipperary and, ultimately, save their season after an early exit from the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The midfielder dictated play when his side was in possession and added 0-4 of his own from long range.

His tenacity and never-say-die attitude off-the-ball was integral to Waterford’s impressive victory too.

Offaly’s Oisin Kelly as the sole representative from the Christy Ring Cup as his performance helped his county to their first third-tier hurling title and promotion to the 2022 Joe McDonagh Cup.

Oisin Kelly’s seven points and presence in the forward lines was devastating to the Derry defence, who failed to keep him locked up.

His performance secured second-tier hurling for his side, which looks nice alongside their Division One status.

