Carlow v Louth – Netwatch Dr Cullen – 4:00 pm – GAAGO

Carlow will host Louth in an attempt to determine who will book their place in the Allianz Football League Division 4 final.

Carlow has remained unbeaten with back-to-back victories over Waterford and Wexford and come into this game as the favourites.

Mickey Harte’s Louth side have improved slowly. With back-to-back wins of their own after an opening day defeat to Antrim.

This fixture is too close to call.

Form — last three results

Carlow – (Win, Win)

Louth – (Loss, Win, Win)

Players to watch

Carlow: Cormac Mullins (Éire Óg)

Louth: Dan Corcoran (Geraldines)

Starting/Predicted Teams

Carlow

Ciaran Cunningham; Jordan Lowry, Shane Redmond, Liam Roberts; Sean Gannon, John Murphy, Josh Moore; Eoghan Ruth, Darragh Foley; Jordan Morrissey, Shane Clarke, Conor Doyle; Chris Blake, Paul Broderick, Cormac Mullins.

Louth

Craig Lynch, Dan Corcoran, Dermot Campbell, Donal McKenny, Emmett Carolan, Anthony Williams, Eoghan Callaghan, Bevan Duffy, Ciaran Byrne, Liam Jackson, Sean Mulroy Ciaran Downey, Ciaran Keenan, Conor Grimes, Ryan Burns

Betting

Carlow: 13/8

Louth: 8/13

Draw: 15/2

Prediction

Louth.

