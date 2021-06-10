Carlow v Louth – Netwatch Dr Cullen – 4:00 pm – GAAGO
Carlow will host Louth in an attempt to determine who will book their place in the Allianz Football League Division 4 final.
Carlow has remained unbeaten with back-to-back victories over Waterford and Wexford and come into this game as the favourites.
Mickey Harte’s Louth side have improved slowly. With back-to-back wins of their own after an opening day defeat to Antrim.
This fixture is too close to call.
Form — last three results
Carlow – (Win, Win)
Louth – (Loss, Win, Win)
Players to watch
Carlow: Cormac Mullins (Éire Óg)
Louth: Dan Corcoran (Geraldines)
Starting/Predicted Teams
Carlow
Ciaran Cunningham; Jordan Lowry, Shane Redmond, Liam Roberts; Sean Gannon, John Murphy, Josh Moore; Eoghan Ruth, Darragh Foley; Jordan Morrissey, Shane Clarke, Conor Doyle; Chris Blake, Paul Broderick, Cormac Mullins.
Louth
Craig Lynch, Dan Corcoran, Dermot Campbell, Donal McKenny, Emmett Carolan, Anthony Williams, Eoghan Callaghan, Bevan Duffy, Ciaran Byrne, Liam Jackson, Sean Mulroy Ciaran Downey, Ciaran Keenan, Conor Grimes, Ryan Burns
Betting
Carlow: 13/8
Louth: 8/13
Draw: 15/2
Prediction
Louth.
