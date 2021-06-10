Kerry v Tyrone— Fitzgerald Stadium- 5:00 pm — Live on TG4

Kerry and Tyrone will meet in the first of two Allianz football league semi-finals to take place this coming Saturday live on TG4.

The Kingdom will be looking to carry on their momentum and book a place in the Allianz league final after their last match, seeing off Roscommon by a comprehensive nine-point winning margin at Dr Hyde Park two weeks ago.

While Tyrone will be looking to bounce back after their exciting draw with Ulster rivals Monaghan at Healy Park in Omagh.

With Kerry reigning league champions, they are coming into this game as the heavy favourites. Easing past Roscommon in their last match, showing resolve to dig out a draw with All-Ireland champions Dublin.

If Tyrone can pose any problems for Kerry, their attack will be crucial to booking their place in their first league final appearance since 2013. With Paul Donaghy looking dangerous and Darren McCurry scoring for fun, Tyrone could easily cause an upset.

The burden will fall upon full-forward starlet David Clifford to cause chaos for the Tyrone back-line. With his performance against Galway a stand-out.

Form — last three results

Kerry — (Win, Draw, Win)

Tyrone — (Loss, Win, Draw)

Players to watch

Kerry: David Clifford (Fossa)

Tyrone: Darren McCurry (Edendork)

Starting/Predicted Teams

Kerry

Kieran Fitzgibbon; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Gavin Crowley, Mike Breen; David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor; Stephen O’Brien, Ronan Buckley, Paul Geaney; David Clifford, Tony Brosnan, Paudie Clifford.

Tyrone

Niall Morgan; Cormac Munroe, Ronan McNamee, Rory Brennan; Michael McKernan, Frank Burns, Peter Harte; Mattie Donnelly, Richard Donnelly; Kieran McGeary, Darragh Canavan Conor Meyler; Darren McCurry Conor McKenna, Paul Donaghy

Betting

Kerry: 1/3

Tyrone: 3/1

Draw: 8/1

Prediction

Kerry.

A Twitter List by IrishScoresGAA

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com