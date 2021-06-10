Offaly v Fermanagh –Bord na Monda O’Connor Park– 6:00 pm – GAAGO
Offaly will host Fermanagh in the second of two semi-finals to find out who will book their place in the Division 3 final of the Allianz Football League.
John Maughan’s side has gone under the radar during their league campaign with a narrow but consistent clean sweep of victories in the last three league outings.
Fermanagh has been inconsistent with their performances, with little improvement. After getting humiliated by Derry, they will hope to cause an upset.
Form — last three results
Offaly – (Win, Win, Win)
Fermanagh – (Win, Loss, Draw)
Players to watch
Offaly: Anton Sullivan (Rhode)
Fermanagh: Sean Quigley (Roslea Shamrocks)
Starting/Predicted Teams
Offaly
Paddy Dunigan, Ciarán Donnelly, Eoin Rigney, Nially Darby, Colm Doyle, Johnny Moloneu, Jodann Hayes, Bill Carroll, Eoin Carroll, Shane Horan, David Dempsey, Anton Sullivan, Bernard Allen, Peter Cunningham, Ruairí McNamee
Fermanagh
Chris Snow, Tiarnan Daly, Jonny Cassidy, Luke Flanagan, Kane Connor, James McMahon, Kevin McDonnell, Eoin Donnelly, Stephen McGuillan, Ciaran Corrigan, Tiarnan Bogue, Josh Largo Ellis, Conor Love, Darragh McGum, Sean Quigley
Betting
Offaly: 4/7
Fermanagh: 7/4
Draw: 15/2
Prediction
Offaly.
