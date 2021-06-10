GAA Live Scores, Team News & Betting – Division 3 semi-final Offaly v Fermanagh

Kevin Ruddy
Offaly v Fermanagh –Bord na Monda O’Connor Park– 6:00 pm – GAAGO

Offaly will host Fermanagh in the second of two semi-finals to find out who will book their place in the Division 3 final of the Allianz Football League.

John Maughan’s side has gone under the radar during their league campaign with a narrow but consistent clean sweep of victories in the last three league outings.

Fermanagh has been inconsistent with their performances, with little improvement. After getting humiliated by Derry, they will hope to cause an upset.

Form — last three results

Offaly – (Win, Win, Win)

Fermanagh – (Win, Loss, Draw)

Players to watch

Offaly: Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

Fermanagh: Sean Quigley (Roslea Shamrocks)

Starting/Predicted Teams

Offaly

Paddy Dunigan, Ciarán Donnelly, Eoin Rigney, Nially Darby, Colm Doyle, Johnny Moloneu, Jodann Hayes, Bill Carroll, Eoin Carroll, Shane Horan, David Dempsey, Anton Sullivan, Bernard Allen, Peter Cunningham, Ruairí McNamee

Fermanagh

Chris Snow, Tiarnan Daly, Jonny Cassidy, Luke Flanagan, Kane Connor, James McMahon, Kevin McDonnell, Eoin Donnelly, Stephen McGuillan, Ciaran Corrigan, Tiarnan Bogue, Josh Largo Ellis, Conor Love, Darragh McGum, Sean Quigley

Betting

Offaly: 4/7

Fermanagh: 7/4

Draw: 15/2

Prediction

Offaly.

