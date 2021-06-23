GAA Live Scores, Team News, Betting – Leinster Hurling – Dublin v Antrim

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
16

Dublin v Antrim – Pairc Tailteann – 3:00pm – GAAGO

Dublin and Antrim will go head to head to find out who makes the Leinster Semi-Final at a neutral venue in Meath this weekend.

Antrim has been on a revolution of sorts for the past few years, finishing above Dublin in the league campaign was a major coup for Darren Gleeson’s men.

Dublin is usually the dark horses come to championship time. Unlike the football side, they are not seen as the favourites for Liam McCarthy and had a poor league campaign.

However, the Dubs did manage to defeat Antrim earlier on in the league by an eight-point margin in May.

Both teams know each other well and whoever comes out on top will hope to bolster their chances going further into the championship.

Players to watch:

Dublin: Cian Boland

Antrim: Niall McKenna

 

Predicted Teams

Dublin – Teams to be confirmed

  1. Seán Brennan 
    2. Andrew Murphy
    3. Eoghan O’Donnell 
    4. Cian O’ Callaghan
    5. Daire Gray 
    6. Liam Rushe 
    7. Seán Moran 
    8. Jake Malone
    9. Conor Burke 
    10. Danny Sutcliffe 
    11. Chris Crummey 
    12. Ronan Hayes 
    13. Dónal Burke 
    14. Eamonn Dillon 
    15. Cian Boland

Antrim – Teams to be confirmed

  1. Ryan Elliott
    2. Damon Mc Mullan
    3. Gerard Walsh
    4. Stephen Rooney
    5. Eoghan Campbell
    6. Paddy Burke
    7. Joe Maskey
    8. Keelan Molloy
    9. Michael Bradley
    10. Conor McCann
    11. James McNaughton
    12. Niall McKenna
    13. Conal Cunning
    14. Neil Mc Manus
    15. Ciaran Clarke

Betting

Dublin: 1/4

Antrim: 10/3

Draw: 11/1

Prediction:

Dublin.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here