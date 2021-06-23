GAA Live Scores, Team News & Betting – Munster Football – Limerick v Waterford

Kevin Ruddy
8

Limerick v Waterford – LIT Gaelic Grounds – 3:00pm – GAAGO

Limerick will host Waterford in Limerick in the first of two Munster Quarter-Finals to be played on Saturday afternoon.

Billy Lee has led Limerick to an impressive league campaign, improving the squad as a whole, playing stylish football with the limited talent at his disposal.

Waterford was hot and cold throughout their league campaign, losing out to Antrim in the Division 4 semi-final to Antrim last time out.

Limerick will be expected to breeze past this Waterford squad, but come championship season, tails will be up and anything can happen.

Players to watch

Limerick: Cillian Fahy (Treaty Sarsfield)

Waterford: Tommy Prendergast (Kilrossanty)

Starting/Predicted Teams
Limerick

Donal O’Sullivan; Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Michael Donovan; Bob Childs, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy, Tommie Childs; Tommy Griffin, Danny Neville, Adrian Enright; Cillian Fahy, Robbie Bourke, Hugh Bourke

Waterford

Paudie Hunt, Sean Boyce, Brian Looby, Darach Ó’Cathasaigh, Donal Fitzgerald, Michael Curry, Dermot Ryan, Tommy Prendergast, Mark Cummins, Jason Curry, Conor Murray, David Hallinan, Stephen Curry, Dylan Guiry, Darragh Corcoran

Betting

Limerick: 1/10

Waterford: 13/2

Draw: 14/1

Prediction

Limerick.

