GAA Qualifiers – Clare v Meath – Preview, Stats, and Starting Teams, this will be only their second championship meeting.
Their first having ended in a one-point win for Meath (2-16 to 1-18) in a Round 4 qualifier in 2019. They have met once since then, in an Allianz League (Div 2) game last March, which Meath won by 0-10 to 0-9 in Ennis.
Meath have won 18 and lost 14 of their 32 qualifiers.
Clare have won 11 and lost 16 of their 27 qualifiers.
Season so far
Clare: 5th Division 2; Munster SFC: Lost to Limerick on penalties after extra-time failed to separate the sides.
Meath: 4th Division 2; Leinster SFC: Beat Wicklow by ten points; Lost to Dublin by 13 points.
Top Scorers
CLARE
Eoin Cleary………0-6 (0-2 frees) David Tubridy……1-1
Aaron Griffin……..0-4
MEATH
Jordan Morris……1-7 (0-4 frees. 1-0 pen) Jack O’Connor…….1-6 (0-4 frees)
Bryan Menton ……..0-7
Starting teams
Due to be announced on Friday evening.