GAA Qualifiers – Clare v Meath – Preview, Stats, and Starting Teams, this will be only their second championship meeting.

Their first having ended in a one-point win for Meath (2-16 to 1-18) in a Round 4 qualifier in 2019. They have met once since then, in an Allianz League (Div 2) game last March, which Meath won by 0-10 to 0-9 in Ennis.

Meath have won 18 and lost 14 of their 32 qualifiers.

Clare have won 11 and lost 16 of their 27 qualifiers.

Season so far

Clare: 5th Division 2; Munster SFC: Lost to Limerick on penalties after extra-time failed to separate the sides.

Meath: 4th Division 2; Leinster SFC: Beat Wicklow by ten points; Lost to Dublin by 13 points.

Top Scorers

CLARE

Eoin Cleary………0-6 (0-2 frees) David Tubridy……1-1

Aaron Griffin……..0-4

MEATH

Jordan Morris……1-7 (0-4 frees. 1-0 pen) Jack O’Connor…….1-6 (0-4 frees)

Bryan Menton ……..0-7

Starting teams

Due to be announced on Friday evening.

