GAA Qualifiers – Cork v Louth – Preview, Stats and Teams

By
Sean Flynn
-

Cork have won 12 and lost seven of their 19 qualifier ties. They availed of the second chance to win the 2010 All-Ireland final.

This will be only the third championship clash between the counties, the previous two played in 1957 and 2007.

Louth beat Cork by 1-9 to 1-7 in the 1957 All-Ireland final while Cork won the Round 3 qualifier clash in 2007(0-16 to 0-14). They went on to reach the All-Ireland final, losing to Kerry

Louth have won 11, drawn one and lost 19 of their 31 qualifiers.

Louth manager, Mickey Harte had a superb record in the qualifiers, presiding over 31 wins, a draw and four defeats during his long stint with Tyrone. Ironically, the draw came against Louth in 2006 (2-16 each after extra-time) in Navan. Tyrone won the replay by five points in Omagh.

Season so far
Cork: Sixth Division 2; Munster SFC: Lost to Kerry by 12 points. Louth: Division 3 champions (promoted); Leinster SFC: Louth 5-10 Carlow 0-10; Kildare 2-22 Louth 0-12

Top Scorers (2022 SFC)
CORK
Steven Sherlock………0-6 (0-5 frees)
Cathail O’Mahoney…0-3
LOUTH
Sam Mulroy………2-10 (0-4 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 ‘45’, 0-1 mark) Conor Grimes…1-3 (0-2 mark)
Tommy Durnin…….1-1
Ciaran Byrne……….1-1

TEAM NEWS

We should have teams on Thursday or Friday

