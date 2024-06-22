Galway Shows Grit in Victory Over Monaghan to Reach All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Finals
Galway exhibited patience and determination in a hard-fought All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final clash against Monaghan at Pearse Stadium, emerging victorious with a 0-14 to 0-11 scoreline. Pádraic Joyce’s side now advances to Croke Park for the quarter-finals, maintaining an unbeaten record in the 2024 Championship and bolstering their confidence for the challenges ahead.
Match Analysis
In a contest defined by high stakes and intense competition, Galway showcased superior ambition and resilience over a resilient Monaghan outfit. Despite losing Shane Walsh to injury early on, the maroon and white team rallied around standout performances from Paul Conroy, John Maher, and Cillian McDaid to secure a hard-earned win.
First Half Battle
Monaghan started strongly, frustrating Galway with disciplined defending and clinical scoring that gave them a 0-4 to 0-2 lead midway through the first half. However, Galway responded with determination, ending a scoring drought with Matthew Tierney’s free and building momentum with crucial points from Rob Finnerty and Tierney to edge ahead 0-6 to 0-5 at halftime.
Second Half Shifts
Monaghan continued to challenge Galway early in the second half, leveling the score at 0-8 each after Conor McCarthy’s impressive effort. Galway, though, demonstrated their strategic depth by introducing Damien Comer, whose impactful play contributed to a decisive five-point surge, including vital scores from Finnerty and Maher.
Closing Stages and Victory
Despite late efforts from Monaghan, highlighted by Conor McManus’s converted frees, Galway maintained their composure and control to secure a place in the quarter-finals. Liam Ó Conghaile’s late score added to Galway’s tally, cementing a 0-14 to 0-11 victory and setting the stage for their next challenge at Croke Park.
Conclusion
Galway’s performance against Monaghan reflects their resilience and ability to adapt under pressure, reinforcing their status as contenders in the 2024 Championship. With key players stepping up in critical moments, Galway now looks ahead to the quarter-finals with confidence, aiming to build upon their success in the pursuit of All-Ireland glory.
Scorers for Galway: Rob Finnerty 0-5 (3fs), Paul Conroy 0-3, Matthew Tierney 0-2 (2fs), John Maher, Damien Comer, Liam Ó Conghaile, and Shane Walsh (f) 0-1 each.
Scorers for Monaghan: Jack McCarron 0-3 (2fs), Stephen O’Hanlon, Micheál Bannigan (1f) and Conor McManus (2fs) 0-2 each, Conor McCarthy and Gary Mohan 0-1 each.
Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, Liam Silke, Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin; Paul Conroy, John Maher; Seán Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Céin D’Arcy; Rob Finnerty, Shane Walsh, Cillian McDaid.
Subs: Liam Ó Conghaile for Walsh (26), Damien Comer for D’Arcy (42), Johnny Heaney for McDaid (65), Cian Hernon for Kelly (68), Daniel O’Flaherty for Finnerty (70).
Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Jason Irwin, Killian Lavelle, Ryan Wylie; Ryan McAnespie, Ryan O’Toole, Conor McCarthy; Gary Mohan, Joel Wilson; Michael Hamill, Micheál Bannigan, Stephen O’Hanlon; Andrew Woods, Jack McCarron, Barry McBennett.
Subs: Thomas McPhillips for McAnespie (29), Conor McManus for Mohan (46), Micheal McArville for Wilson (54), Ciarán McNulty for McCarron (58), Seán Jones for Hamill (68).
Referee: Seán Lonergan (Tipperary).