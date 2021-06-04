Hurling – Dublin vs Clare – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage

Kevin Ruddy
3

Hurling Division one Dublin vs Clare, we have Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage.

Click here for Dublin v Clare live scores – Parnell Park – 5:15pm – Live on Eir Sports

While the Dublin football team is seemingly unbeatable, Dublin hurling is at a crossroads in terms of success and dominance, they ultimately capitulate against any of the top sides but are still considered a good side, a win against a Clare side who have lost back-to-back games against Clare and Wexford will give them confidence come time for the championship, but Clare won’t be no pushovers.

Form – last three results

Dublin – WWL (Win, Win, Lost)

Clare – WLL (Win, Lost, Lost)

League Position/Likely finishing outcome.

Dublin:

Current league position: 2nd / Likely finishing outcome: 2nd. 

Clare:

Current league position: 4th / Likely finishing outcome: 3rd. 

Players to watch:

Dublin: Cian Boland

Clare: Jason McCarthy

Predicted Teams

Dublin v Clare – Teams to be confirmed

  1. Seán Brennan 1. Eibhear Quillgan
    2. Andrew Murphy 2. Rory Hayes
    3. Eoghan O’Donnell 3. Conor Cleary
    4. Cian O’ Callaghan 4. Aaron Fitzgerald
    5. Daire Gray 5. Diarmuid Ryan
    6. Liam Rushe 6.  John Conlon
    7. Seán Moran 7.  Jack Browne
    8. Jake Malone 8. Cathal Malone
    9. Conor Burke 9.  Jason McCarthy
    10. Danny Sutcliffe 10. Shane O’Donnell
    11. Chris Crummey 11. David Reidy
    12. Ronan Hayes 12. Shane Golden
    13. Dónal Burke 13. Aaron Shanagher
    14. Eamonn Dillon 14. Ian Galvin
    15. Cian Boland 15. Aidan McCarthy

Betting

Dublin: 6/5

Clare: 9/1   

Draw: 4/5

Prediction:

Dublin

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

