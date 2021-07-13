Hurling – Laois v Waterford – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting &; TV Coverage

All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers Round 1 – Laois v Waterford – UMPC Nowlan Park – 2:00 pm – GAAGO
Laois and Waterford will go head to head in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Championship Qualifiers at the UMPC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny in the second championship Qualifier live on GAAGO.
Waterford had a successful league campaign, finishing second from Division 1 Group A, only behind Galway.
Their opponents, Laois endured a drastically different league run compared to Waterford, finishing bottom on their Division 1 Group B, playing 5 and losing 5. Having a points difference of -54 in the process.
In the two sides last game, Laois were played off the park in the Leinster quarter-final loss to Wexford, losing 5-31 to 1-23 in a 20-point margin.
Waterford on the other hand, came up just short against Clare in the Munster quarter-final tie, losing 1-22 to 0-21 in a 4 point winning margin.
The winner of this game will end up facing Galway in round 2 of the qualifiers on the 24th of July.
Conclusion
Coming into this game, there is only one team I consider favourites to progress further in the championship and that is Waterford.
Not a bad team by any stretch of the imagination, but they will be facing a rather poor Laois side, who were awful during the league and looked out of their depth against Wexford.
Losing against Clare by 4 points is not an embarrassment, and they should make a statement by dismantling Laois by some margin.
They will then go on to face off against Galway, who before their shock loss to Dublin, were favourites for the Leinster title.
Prediction: Waterford by 12 points
Predicted Teams – Subject to Change
Laois
- Enda Rowland
- Lee Cleere
- Sean Downey
- Donnchadha Hartnett
- Stephen Maher
- Ciaran McEvoy
- Ryan Mullaney
- Fiachra C Fennell
- Jack Kelly
- Paddy Purcell
- Charles Dwyer
- Ciaran Collier
- PJ Sculley
- Willie Dunphy
- Ross King
Waterford
- Billy Nolan
- Shane Fives
- Conor Gleeson
- Shane McNulty
- Calum Lyons
- Iarlaith Daly
- Kevin Moran
- Austin Glesson
- Darragh Lyons
- Peter Hogan
- Jack Fagan
- Stephen Bennett
- Dessie Hutchinson
- Shane Bennett
- Jack Prendergast
Betting
Laois: 14/1
Waterford: 1/50
Draw: 33/1