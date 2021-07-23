Hurling Preview: Waterford v Galway – Live Score & Team News

By
James Hanly
-

 1 total views,  1 views today

Here is all everything you will need to know ahead of Saturday’s senior hurling Round 2 qualifier between Waterford and Galway

The match will throw in at 14:00 on Saturday, 24th July in the Semple Stadium, Tipperary. Sky Sport Arena will also be televising the match for those who are stuck at home.

Waterford reached this point after losing to a Tony Kelly inspired Clare, they since narrowly knocked out Laois in round one to put them back on form.

Other the other side of the coin, Galway found themselves in the qualifiers after being stunned in a four-point defeat to Dublin.

This match could prove to be a battle between two current county legends, Austin Gleeson and Joe Canning. It will be interesting to see who has the greater attacking threat for their side and who can be nullified.

These two last faced each other in the Hurling League in early June. Galway won the tie scoring 4-28 to Waterford’s 3-23; let’s hope this game is just as exciting.

Predicted Starting 15

Waterford

B. Nolan (GK); S. Fives, C. Gleeson, S. McNulty; C. Lyons, I. Daly, K. Moran; A. Gleeson, D. Lyons; P. Hogan, J. Fagan, S. Bennett; D. Hutchinson, S. Bennett, J. Prendergast

Galway

E. Murphy (GK); S. Cooney, G. McInerney, D. Morrissey; P. Mannion, D. Burke, F. Burke; E. Niland, C. Mannion; C. Cooney, J. Canning, D. Burke; C. Whelan, J. Cooney, B. Concannon.

Betting

Galway are the bookies’ favourites with odds of 4/9.

A draw has odds of 10/1.

Waterford are still given a good chance by the bookmakers with odds of 2/1 to win.

 

Predicted Score

After their shock in the Leinster championship, expect Galway to come out and prove a point. They won’t be as lazy and lack lustre, they will want to win.

This still young Waterford side has shown their quality but it will be hard to see them dealing with the Tribesmen firing on all cylinders.

Expect to see Galway having the cutting edge to win this game by three or more scores.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here