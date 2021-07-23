Hurling Preview: Waterford v Galway – Live Score & Team News

1 total views, 1 views today
Here is all everything you will need to know ahead of Saturday’s senior hurling Round 2 qualifier between Waterford and Galway
The match will throw in at 14:00 on Saturday, 24th July in the Semple Stadium, Tipperary. Sky Sport Arena will also be televising the match for those who are stuck at home.
Waterford reached this point after losing to a Tony Kelly inspired Clare, they since narrowly knocked out Laois in round one to put them back on form.
Other the other side of the coin, Galway found themselves in the qualifiers after being stunned in a four-point defeat to Dublin.
This match could prove to be a battle between two current county legends, Austin Gleeson and Joe Canning. It will be interesting to see who has the greater attacking threat for their side and who can be nullified.
These two last faced each other in the Hurling League in early June. Galway won the tie scoring 4-28 to Waterford’s 3-23; let’s hope this game is just as exciting.
That moment today @JoeyCan88 scored from the sideline . #Magic #GalvWat #GAA #GalwayvWaterford pic.twitter.com/rZ7bbidc17
— Jack Murray (@mediamurray) September 3, 2017
Predicted Starting 15
Waterford
B. Nolan (GK); S. Fives, C. Gleeson, S. McNulty; C. Lyons, I. Daly, K. Moran; A. Gleeson, D. Lyons; P. Hogan, J. Fagan, S. Bennett; D. Hutchinson, S. Bennett, J. Prendergast
Galway
E. Murphy (GK); S. Cooney, G. McInerney, D. Morrissey; P. Mannion, D. Burke, F. Burke; E. Niland, C. Mannion; C. Cooney, J. Canning, D. Burke; C. Whelan, J. Cooney, B. Concannon.
That was too close for comfort for #Waterford vs #Laois, a fresh addition to the list of major hurling counties @CharlieFlanagan. That was one of the closest 5-point game I’ve ever watched. pic.twitter.com/EgJS5nYwUK
— Daniel Mulhall (@DanMulhall) July 17, 2021
Betting
Galway are the bookies’ favourites with odds of 4/9.
A draw has odds of 10/1.
Waterford are still given a good chance by the bookmakers with odds of 2/1 to win.
Predicted Score
After their shock in the Leinster championship, expect Galway to come out and prove a point. They won’t be as lazy and lack lustre, they will want to win.
This still young Waterford side has shown their quality but it will be hard to see them dealing with the Tribesmen firing on all cylinders.
Expect to see Galway having the cutting edge to win this game by three or more scores.
HURLING: @Galway_GAA will take on @WaterfordGAA this Saturday at Semple Stadium in Round 2 of the All-Ireland hurling championship qualifiers.
Throw-in at Thurles is 2pm.
Clare face Cork in the other game at 4.30pm in the LIT Gaelic Grounds. #gbfmsports pic.twitter.com/hSltA8mfRR
— Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) July 19, 2021