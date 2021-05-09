Hurling Results – Classy Cork easily beat Waterford

By
Tomas O
-
0
0

Cork hurlers had the perfect start to their hurling league with a classy win over beaten All-ireland finalist Waterford.

Cork was always in control after goals from Robbie O’Flynn in the first half and Jack O’Connor, Shane Kingston and two from Alan Connelly in the second half sealed an 7pt win.

76′
5-22 – 1-27 Full Time

75′

Patrick Curran with the last score, but Cork win by 7pts

74′

Michael Kiely point

74′
Callum Lyons

72′

Mickey Keaney gets a Waterford GOAL

71′

Alan Connolly with the fifth CORK GOAL

70′

Alan Connolly with the fourth CORK GOAL

67′

Kingston with the third CORK GOAL

67′

Austin Gleeson gets Waterford back to within 5pts

65′

Stephen Bennett from play

64′

Stephen Bennett from play

61′

Robbie O’Flynn with a nice score from play

60′

Horgan puts Cork 7pts up

57′

Mikey Kearney with another nice score

56′

Patrick Horgan hits over a 65, Cork by 7pts

55′

Jack Fagan gets Waterford back to within 6pts at wasterbreak

52′

Shane Barrett point

50′

Austin Gleeson with another good score

50′

Mikey Kearney point

48′

Fitzgibbon adds to the Cork lead

46′

Beautiful score by Austin Gleeson

46′

Beautiful score by Iarlaith Daly

43′

Jack O\’Connor GOAL for Cork, they lead by 11pts

0′

Lovely score from Stephen Bennett

41′

Luke Meade with a nice score from play

40′

Patrick Horgan free

38′

Stephen Bennett point from 65

36′

Patrick Horgan extends the Cork lead

35′
1-12 – 0-08 at half time

35′

Patrick Horgan edges Cork 7pts up

35′
Darragh Fitzgibbon wide

35′

Darragh Fitzgibbon point puts Cork 6pts up

34′
Poor wide by Shane Barrett

33′

Shane Barrett with a nice score

32′

Stephen Bennett point from play

32′

Seamus Harnedy point from play

31′
Poor wide by Darragh Fitzgibbon

28′

Stephen Bennett point from a handy free, back to 4pts

28′

Stephen Bennett point from a free

24′

Patrick Horgan hits over the 65

24′

Patrick Horgan hits over the 65

24′
Patrick Horgan has a goal chance saved, game opening up since goal

23′

Lovely point from Austin Gleeson

22′
Austin Gleeson hits a goal chance wide

21′

Robbie O’Flynn with a lovely GOAL for Cork

19′
Cork lead by 2pts at the waterbreak

19′
Poor wide from Seamus Harnedy

18′

Tim O’Mahony point

17′

Stephen Bennett point from a free

16′

Patrick Horgan point

14′

Patrick Horgan with a longe range free

11′

Austin Gleeson levels it up

9′
Goal chance missed by Jack O’Connor

4′

Patrick Horgan point

3′

Kieran Bennett point levels it up

1′

Stephen Bennett point

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Damien Cahalane, Sean O’Donoghue; Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman, Niall Cashman; Billy Hennessy, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Robbie O’Flynn, Luke Meade, Seamus Harnedy; Jack O’Connor, Patrick Horgan, Shane Barrett.

Subs: Gerard Collins, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Robert Downey, Daire Connery, James O’Flynn, Daniel Meaney, Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan, Alan Connolly, Conor Cahalane, Tadhg Deasy.

Waterford: Billy Nolan; Ian Kenny, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty; Mark O’Brien, Iarlaith Daly, Kieran Bennett; Darragh Lyons, Calum Lyons; Jack Fagan, Conor Gleeson, Neil Montgomery; Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Colin Dunford.

Subs: Shaun O’Brien, Shane Fives, Tom Barron, Billy Power, Peter Hogan, Mikey Kearney, Patrick Curran, Kieran Power, Seamus Keating, DJ Foran, Michael Kiely.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here