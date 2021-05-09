Hurling Results – Classy Cork easily beat Waterford

Cork hurlers had the perfect start to their hurling league with a classy win over beaten All-ireland finalist Waterford.
Cork was always in control after goals from Robbie O’Flynn in the first half and Jack O’Connor, Shane Kingston and two from Alan Connelly in the second half sealed an 7pt win.
#CORvWAT 68 nóim
Corcaigh 4-22
Port Láirge 0-24
CÚL EILE ag Corcaigh agus Cárta Dearg faighte ag Callum Lyons 😱😱
Alan Connolly with Cork's fourth goal! 🤩@AllianzIreland @GAA_BEO #AllianzLeagues #GAA #GAABEO
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/ZEeWDGVteS
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 9, 2021
76′
5-22 – 1-27 Full Time
75′
Patrick Curran with the last score, but Cork win by 7pts
74′
Michael Kiely point
74′
Callum Lyons
72′
Mickey Keaney gets a Waterford GOAL
71′
Alan Connolly with the fifth CORK GOAL
70′
Alan Connolly with the fourth CORK GOAL
67′
Kingston with the third CORK GOAL
67′
Austin Gleeson gets Waterford back to within 5pts
65′
Stephen Bennett from play
64′
Stephen Bennett from play
61′
Robbie O’Flynn with a nice score from play
60′
Horgan puts Cork 7pts up
57′
Mikey Kearney with another nice score
56′
Patrick Horgan hits over a 65, Cork by 7pts
55′
Jack Fagan gets Waterford back to within 6pts at wasterbreak
52′
Shane Barrett point
50′
Austin Gleeson with another good score
50′
Mikey Kearney point
48′
Fitzgibbon adds to the Cork lead
46′
Beautiful score by Austin Gleeson
46′
Beautiful score by Iarlaith Daly
43′
Jack O\’Connor GOAL for Cork, they lead by 11pts
#CORvWAT 43 nóim
Corcaigh 2-15
Port Láirge 0-10
CÚL eile aimsithe ag Corcaigh agus farasbarr 11 pointe acu anois! 😍👌🤩😱
Jack O'Connor with a second goal for Cork!! 👍👌👊@AllianzIreland @GAA_BEO #AllianzLeagues #GAA #GAABEO
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/aqUQPp4ktm
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 9, 2021
0′
Lovely score from Stephen Bennett
41′
Luke Meade with a nice score from play
40′
Patrick Horgan free
38′
Stephen Bennett point from 65
36′
Patrick Horgan extends the Cork lead
35′
1-12 – 0-08 at half time
35′
Patrick Horgan edges Cork 7pts up
35′
Darragh Fitzgibbon wide
35′
Darragh Fitzgibbon point puts Cork 6pts up
34′
Poor wide by Shane Barrett
33′
Shane Barrett with a nice score
32′
Stephen Bennett point from play
32′
Seamus Harnedy point from play
31′
Poor wide by Darragh Fitzgibbon
28′
Stephen Bennett point from a handy free, back to 4pts
28′
Stephen Bennett point from a free
24′
Patrick Horgan hits over the 65
24′
Patrick Horgan hits over the 65
24′
Patrick Horgan has a goal chance saved, game opening up since goal
23′
Lovely point from Austin Gleeson
22′
Austin Gleeson hits a goal chance wide
21′
Robbie O’Flynn with a lovely GOAL for Cork
19′
Cork lead by 2pts at the waterbreak
19′
Poor wide from Seamus Harnedy
18′
Tim O’Mahony point
17′
Stephen Bennett point from a free
16′
Patrick Horgan point
14′
Patrick Horgan with a longe range free
11′
Austin Gleeson levels it up
9′
Goal chance missed by Jack O’Connor
4′
Patrick Horgan point
3′
Kieran Bennett point levels it up
1′
Stephen Bennett point
Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Damien Cahalane, Sean O’Donoghue; Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman, Niall Cashman; Billy Hennessy, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Robbie O’Flynn, Luke Meade, Seamus Harnedy; Jack O’Connor, Patrick Horgan, Shane Barrett.
Subs: Gerard Collins, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Robert Downey, Daire Connery, James O’Flynn, Daniel Meaney, Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan, Alan Connolly, Conor Cahalane, Tadhg Deasy.
Waterford: Billy Nolan; Ian Kenny, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty; Mark O’Brien, Iarlaith Daly, Kieran Bennett; Darragh Lyons, Calum Lyons; Jack Fagan, Conor Gleeson, Neil Montgomery; Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Colin Dunford.
Subs: Shaun O’Brien, Shane Fives, Tom Barron, Billy Power, Peter Hogan, Mikey Kearney, Patrick Curran, Kieran Power, Seamus Keating, DJ Foran, Michael Kiely.