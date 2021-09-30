John Kiely Set To Extend Limerick Tenure By Two More Years

1 total views, 1 views today

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely is set to extend his tenure with the inter-county side by two years until 2023.

Kiely, along with his backroom of Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien and Donal O’Grady, will stay on following the climax of the 2021 season, which saw the county lift the Liam McCarthy Cup for the second year in a row.

The Treaty County did so in emphatic fashion, putting on an all-time great final performance against Cork to retain their crown.

The side broke the record for the most points scored in a final, scoring 3-32 (41), beating Cork and Kilkenny’s previously shared record of 39.

The Galbally native was brought on board in 2016 on a three-year contract and has brought an era of success to a county that were in need.

Across five seasons, Kiely has led Limerick to eight trophies, including three All-Ireland Championships.

The 49-year-old led the county to their first All-Ireland in 45 years in 2018 and they have gone on to win three of them in four years under him, including the county’s first-ever back-to-back victories at senior level.

Three Munster Senior Hurling Championships in a row and two National Hurling League titles compliment the Liam McCarthy’s won under the former Limerick dual player.

Missing from the backroom is former strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely, who joined Ulster Rugby in August following the win over Cork in Croke Park.

Kiely was key to Limerick players’ high levels of fitness throughout the season and he is already making an impression on the Ulster squad.

A statement from Limerick GAA reads: “Following a County Executive Committee Meeting this evening the Limerick Senior Hurling Management Team consisting of:

John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien and Donal O’Grady,

has been approved for a two-year term and will be brought forward to the October County Committee Meeting for ratification.”

