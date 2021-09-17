Kerry Ladies’ Football Club Championship – Preview, Fixtures & Results

1 total views, 1 views today
The Kerry Ladies’ Football club championship got underway last week with five teams fighting to be queens of the Kingdom
This championship is a small competition with only five teams in one group with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.
The final will take place in mid-October with the winners claiming the Randles Brothers County Championship title.
Last year’s winners Rathmore are looking strong again this year while Finuge St Senans are the new kids on the block after they won the intermediate championship last year.
Southern Gaels would be considered one of the favorites for this competition after they won the Donal Curtin Cup last month. They beat Rathmore 4-11 to 1-13 in the final with both sides breezing through the championship.
Another team to watch out for will be Na Gaeil after they made a big impression in their first match of the season against Beaufort.
Group 1: Beaufort, Finuge St Senans, Na Gaeil, Rathmore, Southern Gaels
Round 1
Beaufort (0-04) v Na Gaeil (4-18)
Southern Gaels (0-09) v Rathmore (0-08)
Upcoming Fixtures
Finuge St Senans v Beaufort – Sunday, 19th September
Rathmore v Na Gaeil – Sunday, 19th September
Beaufort v Rathmore – Sunday, 26th September
Finuge St Senans v Southern Gaels – Sunday, 26th September
Southern Gaels v Beaufort – Sunday, 3rd October
Na Gaeil v Finuge St Senans – Sunday, 3rd October
Na Gaeil v Southern Gaels – Sunday, 10th October
Rathmore v Finuge St Senans -Sunday, 10th October
