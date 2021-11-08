Club GAA – Kerry Senior Football and Intermediate football semi-final draws

By
James Hanly
-

Kerry GAA has reached the business end of the season with four of the county’s best now left in the senior championship

Austin Stacks have progressed to the semifinals after they easily overcame South Kerry last weekend. They will now face St Brendans in the upcoming penultimate round of the SFC Championship.

The other semifinal will see another legendary Kerry club, Dr. Crokes face off against Kerins O’Rahilly’s. Stacks are considered the favorites to claim the title of this year’s competition.

The intermediate football final will see Na Gaeil play Beaufort. The 2020 runners-up Beaufort challenge Na Gaeil, the side they beat in last year’s semi-finals as well as the side they beat in the Junior Premier final in 2018.

The Junior football championship will also come to a close this weekend. Castlegregory GAA club will play against Firies GAA in Austin Stacks this Sunday.

 

Kerry SFC semi-final draws

Austin Stacks v St Brendans

Kerins O’Rahilly’s v Dr. Crokes

 

Kerry SFC Outright Betting

Austin Stacks 13/8

Dr. Crokes 15/8

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 7/2

St Brendans 5/2

 

Kerry IFC Final draw

Na Gaeil v Beaufort

 

Kerry IFC Outright Betting

Na Gaeil 5/6

Beaufort 5/6

 

Kerry JFC Final Draw

Firies v Castlegregory – 14:30, Sunday 14th November – Austin Stacks GAA

 

