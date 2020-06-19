Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has confirmed a new format for the All-Ireland Championship with 12 counties to take part in the senior championship.

It is expected that the round Robin format will compromise of four groups of three teams at senior level. The winners of each group will the go into the All-Ireland semi-final stage. There are four seeded teams, All-Ireland Champions Dublin, Galway, Cork and Mayo. Because they are seeded these means these teams will be kept apart until the semi- final stages. The remaining 8 counties will be placed in a group, which will be done by an open draw on June 30th.

In addition to this the format for the intermediate ladies football championship is similar. 13 teams will be playing in this grade, meaning of course an odd group. It will mean one group of four and three groups of three.

At Junior level, the six counties will be split into two groups of three. Four semi finals will be up for grabs, the top two in each group. The LGFA are hoping to hold the championship over 7 weekends. However, two gap weekends will be included, after the group games and before the finals.

The times, dates and venues will be confirmed in the coming weeks.