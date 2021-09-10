Limerick Club Hurling Championships 2021 – Preview, Fixtures, Betting

1 total views, 1 views today
The Limerick Senior Hurling club championship starts this weekend with 12 of the county’s best teams battling for the title
Soon there will be 12 teams from the All-Ireland champions club tournament going for the John Daly Cup.
The most successful team in the history of the competition is Patrickswell GAA with 20 county championships. Now the new all-star team and current titleholders are Na Pairsaigh going for the seventh title this year.
Kilmallock seems to be one of the bookies’ outside shouts for the competition this year, hoping to go one better than some of their previous seasons.
The draw is made up of four groups with three teams. The top teams will qualify for the county quarterfinals while second place will go into the knockout round. Bottom place in each group will go into a relegation playoff for next season.
Group 1: Na Pairsaigh, Kilmallock, Ballybrown,
Group 2: Patrickswell, Doon, Ahane
Group 3: South Liberties, Blackrock, GarrySpillane
Group 4: Adare, Monaleen, Kildimo Pallaskenry
The @PatrickswellNS heroes💪👏👏👏 @patrickswellgaa @EffinGaa @LimerickGAAzine @cnambnaisiunta @INTOnews @LimerickCLG #LuimneachAbu #allireland #proud pic.twitter.com/JoT4rdSV99
— Patrickswell N.S. (@PatrickswellNS) August 22, 2021
Round 1
Na Pairsigh (3-16) v Kilmallock (0-15)
Patrickswell (1-23) v Doon (0-27)
South Liberties (4-19) v Blackrock (0-15)
Adare (2-27) v Monaleen (1-16)
Round 2 Fixtures
Kildimo Pallaskenry v Monaleen – 19:30, Friday 10th September – LIT Gaelic Grounds
Ballybrown v Kilmallock – 19:30, Saturday 11th September – LIT Gaelic Grounds
Garryspillane v Blackrock – 13:30, Sunday 12th September – LIT Gaelic Grounds
Ahane v Patrickswell – 16:45, Sunday 12th September – LIT Gaelic Grounds
Betting
Na Pairsaigh 1/2
Doon 9/2
Patrickswell 11/2
Kilmallock 7/1
Adare 16/1
Ahane 25/1
Ballybrown 33/1
South Liberties 33/1
Kildimo Pallaskenry 40/1
Monaleen 80/1
Garryspillane 100/1
Blackrock 250/1