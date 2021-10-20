Limerick hurler Cian Lynch on the cusp of a ‘special’ achievement

1 total views, 1 views today

Limerick senior hurler Cian Lynch is one game away from completing a historic county and inter-county double as the Limerick Senior Hurling Championship nears its climax.

Lynch’s club Patrickswell will take on Kilmallock in the county final on Sunday, October 24, held at the Gaelic Grounds.

The 25-year-old midfielder has won the county title once previously but is yet to do so in the same year as an All-Ireland victory.

A Cian Lynch-led Patrickswell sealed the Limerick crown in 2019, which is wedged between three All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship victories for the Treaty County.

“Obviously, it’d be special and I suppose everyone tries to go out with the same aim at the end of the day,” Lynch said at the launch of John West Féile 50th anniversary celebrations.

“For us, it’s not about looking beyond this week, d’you know, looking beyond the training sessions that we have because we know Kilmallock have huge strength in depth and they are a massive team…so we just have to focus on ourselves.”

Earlier this year, Limerick retained the All-Ireland title for the first time in their history with a dominant performance against Cork that can only be described as ‘total hurling’.

The famed fitness of this Limerick side was on full display as they never put their foot off the gas, racing into a 13-point lead after 35 minutes, with three goals to their name.

The side ended the match with a points record for an All-Ireland final and had increased their lead by three when the final whistle was blown.

The Limerick number nine picked up the Man of the Match award for his impact on the game and scored six points on the day.

Lynch credits his Limerick teammates and the county backroom for helping him to reach such high levels.

“I suppose the lads around you as well [as the backroom], d’you know. It’s not only the 15 lads on a given day that have the opportunity to start games.

“I suppose there are 16 other lads on the panel that push you and you keep pushing each other and I suppose that’s what makes it look special.”

Lynch will be hoping to be part of another special team performance on Sunday with his club.

It’s a game that his mind is firmly set on preparing for and his demeanour is calm and assured when speaking of it.

“All we can do is focus on ourselves and get the best out of ourselves.”

Patrickswell and Kilmallock will play for the John Daly Cup on Sunday at 3:45 pm in a match that will be broadcasted on TG4 as part of a double-header.

