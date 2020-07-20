We have a list of Mayo GAA fixtures & Results – club and Intercounty for 2020, to see all this weekend GAA fixtures click here and here for Live score updates

Saturday 25th July

Mayo Senior Football

Aghamore v The Neale, Aghamore, 5pm

Davitts v Kiltane, Davitts GAA club, 7pm

Ballintubber v Charlestown, Ray Prendergast Memorial Park 7pm

Belmullet v Claremorris, Tallagh, 7pm

Sunday 26th July

Mayo Senior Football

Westport v Ballaghderren, Westport, 12pm

Ballina Stephenites v Breaffy, James Stephens park, 12pm

Garrymore v Bohola Moy Davitts, Garrymore GAA pitch, 12pm

Castlebar Mitchells v Knockmore, Pairc Josie Munnelly, 12pm

MAYO COUNTY FIXTURES

Saturday 17/Sunday 18 October

Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, TBC

Saturday 24/Sunday 25 October

Mayo v Tyrone, MacHale Park, TBC

Saturday 31 October/Sunday 1 November

Connacht SFC quarter-finals

Mayo v Leitrim, TBC, TBC

Saturday 7/Sunday 8 November

Connacht SFC semi-finals

Mayo or Leitrim v London or Roscommon, TBC, TBC

Saturday 14/Sunday 15 November

Connacht SFC final

Sligo or Galway v Mayo or Leitrim or London or Roscommon, TBC, TBC

Sunday 6 December

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Connacht winner v Munster winner, TBC, TBC

