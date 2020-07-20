We have a list of Mayo GAA fixtures & Results – club and Intercounty for 2020, to see all this weekend GAA fixtures click here and here for Live score updates
Saturday 25th July
Mayo Senior Football
Aghamore v The Neale, Aghamore, 5pm
Davitts v Kiltane, Davitts GAA club, 7pm
Ballintubber v Charlestown, Ray Prendergast Memorial Park 7pm
Belmullet v Claremorris, Tallagh, 7pm
Sunday 26th July
Mayo Senior Football
Westport v Ballaghderren, Westport, 12pm
Ballina Stephenites v Breaffy, James Stephens park, 12pm
Garrymore v Bohola Moy Davitts, Garrymore GAA pitch, 12pm
Castlebar Mitchells v Knockmore, Pairc Josie Munnelly, 12pm
MAYO COUNTY FIXTURES
Saturday 17/Sunday 18 October
Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, TBC
Saturday 24/Sunday 25 October
Mayo v Tyrone, MacHale Park, TBC
Saturday 31 October/Sunday 1 November
Connacht SFC quarter-finals
Mayo v Leitrim, TBC, TBC
Saturday 7/Sunday 8 November
Connacht SFC semi-finals
Mayo or Leitrim v London or Roscommon, TBC, TBC
Saturday 14/Sunday 15 November
Connacht SFC final
Sligo or Galway v Mayo or Leitrim or London or Roscommon, TBC, TBC
Sunday 6 December
All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Connacht winner v Munster winner, TBC, TBC