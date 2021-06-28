Reaction: Dublin GAA Legend Cian O’Sullivan Announces Retirement

Dublin GAA legend Cian O’Sullivan announced his retirement from Gaelic football yesterday.

The 33-year-old defender posted a statement on Twitter that listed the reasons for his retirement.

O’Sullivan said that “the competitive demands have taken their toll” on him and that he can no longer continue to play.

“While my heart would love dearly to continue on, my body simply can’t,” the Dublin stalwart conceded.

O’Sullivan leaves behind him a career filled with gold medals and glory.

🏆 8 All-Ireland titles

🏆 11 Leinster titles

🏆 6 National Football Leagues

🏆 3 All-Stars

💙 An outstanding career in Blue. Thanks @CianOSull88 #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/loM4kCwZfH — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 27, 2021

His personal inter-county haul is up there as one of the best of all time.

His eight All-Ireland medals for Dublin is the joint-best haul ever.

He shares the aforementioned achievement of eight All-Ireland medals with 11 other players in history.

Seven of those players are part of this golden generation of Dublin football.

Stephen Cluxton, Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimmons, Kevin McManamon, James McCarthy and Michael Darragh McAuley have all played with O’Sullivan throughout his career with the county.

Three Dublin medals, one Leinster medal and an All-Ireland medal for Kilmacud Crokes only compliments the footballer more.

Comments underneath his statement underlined his legendary status among Gaelic football fans, especially Dublin fans.

Together with Jack McCaffrey and James McCarthy formed the best half back line that ever played the game. No debate. Thanks for everything Cian and good luck in the future. — Brian Delany (@briandelany) June 27, 2021

One user crowned O’Sullivan, James McCarthy and Jack McCaffrey as the best half-back to ever play the game.

User @SquareAround stated that the Kilmacud Crokes star made the sweeper role his own in his time playing the sport.

Diarmuid Connolly showed his support for his former teammate’s decision with a blue heart.

💙 — Diarmuid Connolly (@dermoc123) June 27, 2021

Former Republic of Ireland footballer Andy Reid also offered words in response to the statement, congratulating O’Sullivan and wishing him well in his next chapter.

User @nigelmcevoy offered his thoughts on the ex-Dublin defender’s greatest game in blue.

He said that the Dublin legend’s second-half performance against Kerry in the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final has to be up there.

The game is seen as one of the best ever Gaelic football matches and Cian O’Sullivan played a massive part in it.

O’Sullivan leaves behind an enviable legacy and will be remembered fondly by everyone who saw him play.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com