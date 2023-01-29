Result and match review – Roscommon beat Tyrone

5 total views, 5 views today
Davy Burke oversaw Roscommon’s stunning victory over Tyrone, the 2021 All-Ireland champions, in his first league game as manager.
Roscommon with two wins from last 18 Division 1 games had a well-executed win, thanks to three second-half goals from Ciaráin Murtagh, Diarmuid Murtagh, and Ben O’Carroll, as well as strong performances from Niall Daly and the impact of their bench.
Despite a strong wind in the first half and a three-point lead at halftime, Roscommon rallied, with Enda Smith’s passing setting up Ciaráin Murtagh’s goal, which was followed by Diarmuid Murtagh’s and Ben O’Carroll’s.
Despite Tyrone’s efforts to close the gap, Roscommon maintained their cool to secure a sweet victory.