Roscommon GAA have announced that senior hurling manager Ciaran Comerford has stepped down from his position.
The former Laois and Borris-Kilcotton player was appointed Roscommon boss in November 2017 and has been popular with supporters and players alike in the county. Ciaran was in the final year of the agreed deal, but has now decided that the time was right to move to pastures new rather than complete the season when action and inter-county training resume in September.
Chairman of the Roscommon County Hurling Board, Christy McDermott, said in a statement, “I’d like to thank Ciarán for his efforts over the past two and half years with the Roscommon team. I fully respect the decision he has made, as the Christy Ring Competition will not now commence until much later in the year”. Mr McDermott acknowledged all the work Comerford put into his role and said
“We had some good days including our winning of the Division 3 A National League last year. For those, we thank you Ciarán”.
Roscommon have said they hope to have a manager in place by the end of July. A recruitment process for the job will start in the coming days.
Roscommon GAA confirm Ciarán Comerford is stepping down as Senior Hurling Team Manager.
— Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) June 30, 2020
Chairman of Roscommon County Board Seamus McSweeney said, I’d like to thank Ciarán for all his efforts with Roscommon hurling over the last 2 and a half years that he has been with us and I can confirm that a recruitment process for a new Hurling manager is now starting and we hope to have a new manager in place towards the end of July”.