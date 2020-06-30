Roscommon GAA have announced that senior hurling manager Ciaran Comerford has stepped down from his position.

The former Laois and Borris-Kilcotton player was appointed Roscommon boss in November 2017 and has been popular with supporters and players alike in the county. Ciaran was in the final year of the agreed deal, but has now decided that the time was right to move to pastures new rather than complete the season when action and inter-county training resume in September.

Chairman of the Roscommon County Hurling Board, Christy McDermott, said in a statement, “I’d like to thank Ciarán for his efforts over the past two and half years with the Roscommon team. I fully respect the decision he has made, as the Christy Ring Competition will not now commence until much later in the year”. Mr McDermott acknowledged all the work Comerford put into his role and said

“We had some good days including our winning of the Division 3 A National League last year. For those, we thank you Ciarán”.